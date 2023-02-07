  1. Vanguardia
  2. Área Metropolitana
  3. Bucaramanga
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’

Pese a que las autoridades procedieron con un primer ‘resello’ en este tramo vial, a la altura del sector de Los Colorados, los vecinos solicitan una solución definitiva a la inestabilidad de este paso vehicular.
  • ¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’
  • Los vecinos de barrios como Bavaria, Villas de San Ignacio, Betania, Café Madrid y Los Colorados advirtieron que, de no lograrse una solución definitiva con los arreglos de este trayecto vial, procederán de nuevo a bloquear la salida y la entrada a la Costa Atlántica. (Foto: Archivo / VANGUARDIA)
    Los vecinos de barrios como Bavaria, Villas de San Ignacio, Betania, Café Madrid y Los Colorados advirtieron que, de no lograrse una solución definitiva con los arreglos de este trayecto vial, procederán de nuevo a bloquear la salida y la entrada a la Costa Atlántica. (Foto: Archivo / VANGUARDIA)

Tras las evasivas oficiales, las infructuosas mesas de diálogo y los pocos resultados de los comités de verificación en torno a la solución de los graves problemas que registra el trayecto conocido como ‘Paso Malo’, los vecinos del barrio Los Colorados y de sectores aledaños les solicitaron a las autoridades judiciales ordenarle al Gobierno Local los debidos trabajos de adecuación de la vía.

Teniendo en cuenta que ya hay un fallo de una Acción Popular, que conmina al Municipio y demás entidades a proceder con las obras, se le solicitó al Juzgado Tercero del Circuito Administrativo Oral de Bucaramanga resolver el incidente de desacato.

La petición la hizo el líder cívico, William Duarte Pico, argumentando que “se siguen vulnerando los derechos colectivos de los vecinos, conductores y peatones, quienes se ven obligados a pasar por allí todos los días”.

¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’

Este trayecto, clave para la comunicación con la Costa Atlántica, requiere de una intervención de la capa asfáltica y de una revisión detallada de suelos: “Es preciso definir con exactitud cuáles son los problemas de inestabilidad que registra esta zona norte de la meseta”, dijo el dirigente.

¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’
Regresa el Pico y Placa para taxis: Así funcionará en Bucaramanga
¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’
Conozca en qué barrios de Bucaramanga habrá corte de energía este viernes

Este tortuoso camino ha dejado, durante los últimos años, una penosa lista de 103 accidentes, 19 personas heridas e incluso una persona muerta; es más, hace un mes una señora perdió sus piernas tras un dramático siniestro.

Duarte Pico, veedor ciudadano, señaló que lo más importante es “garantizar la seguridad vial y ponerle freno a la accidentalidad”.

“Somos conscientes de que las afectaciones de la vía no pueden solucionarse ‘de la noche de la mañana’, pero hay que recordar que este ‘viacrucis’ está próximo a cumplir 10 años”, añadió.

“En nuestra demanda queremos que se intervenga la zona,. Si bien es fundamental desarrollar un estudio técnico riguroso, tal diagnóstico no se puede seguir dilatando, so pena de que sigan muriendo personas al pasar por el lugar”, añadió.

“Hemos tenido conocimiento de que la vía presenta daños estructurales en las redes de aguas lluvias y del alcantarillado. Es claro que se deben resolver estos problemas”, anotó.

“Les hacemos un llamado al Municipio, al Invías, al Idesan y a las demás entidades para que resuelvan, de una vez por todas, esta problemática”, añadió.

Respuestas oficiales

La Gobernación de Santander respondió que “estudia la contratación de estudios para la solución definitiva de ‘Paso Malo’ y que, por ahora, se hacen las obras de mitigación, tal y como se había estipulado”.

Por su parte, la Alcaldía de Bucaramanga indicó que “es necesario hacer hincapié en que se requiere una intervención más amplia. Allí se necesita la construcción de un viaducto y, en ese sentido, será preciso unir fuerzas”.

Antecedentes

* En 2013, la Cámara de Comercio de Bucaramanga hizo un estudio en el que identificó los serios problemas de inestabilidad del trayecto de ‘Paso Malo’.

* Hace tres años se firmó el convenio No. 1113 entre la Gobernación de Santander, la Alcaldía de Bucaramanga, la Agencia Nacional de Infraestructura y el Instituto Nacional de Vías, con el que se pretendía “terminar obras pendientes y realizar el mantenimiento y operación durante 16 años en diez tramos”; uno de ellos el de ‘Paso Malo’.

* Otro estudio geotécnico de la zona determinó que la vía en cuestión está afectada por una falla geológica. Después se determinó que en la zona existen problemas de filtración de aguas lluvias y del alcantarillado, que estarían contribuyendo con la inestabilidad en la zona.

* En enero pasado, tras un aparatoso accidente, una mujer perdió sus piernas al ser arrollada por una tractocamión cuando transitaba en moto por el lugar. El horror de este hecho movilizó a la ciudadanía de los barrios Betania, Bavaria II, Café Madrid y otros asentamientos aledaños a bloquear la vía.

* Luego de día y medio de paro, liderado por la comunidad, que mantuvo incomunicada a Bucaramanga con la Costa Atlántica por cuenta de los reclamos de los vecinos del sector del barrio Los Colorados, se establecieron mesas de diálogo en donde se acordaron compromisos para intervenir este corredor vial.

$!¿Por qué sigue sin arreglo la vía ‘Paso Malo’ de Bucaramanga’
PASO A PASO
FECHAS CLAVES
Durante los últimos dos años, ‘Paso Malo’ ha atravesado por momentos cruciales. Ellos son:
2
de noviembre de 2021: Ante tanta accidentalidad, se lanza un S.0.S. al Municipio.
20
de enero de 2022: Las autoridades responden que “intervendrán la zona”.
16
de enero de 2023: Una señora, Lucila Serrano, es víctima de un grave accidente.
17
de enero de 2023: La comunidad acude a las vías de hecho y tapona la vía.
23
de enero de 2023: Se realiza un Comité de Verificación que, a la postre, fue fallido.
6
de febrero de 2023: Comunidad advierte de un nuevo bloqueo de la vía.
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Image
Euclides Kilô Ardila

Periodista de Vanguardia desde 1989. Egresado de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga y especialista en Gerencia de La Comunicación Organizacional de la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. Miembro del equipo de Área Metropolitana y encargado de la página Espiritualidad. Ganador del Premio Nacional de Periodismo Simón Bolívar.

@kiloardila

eardila@vanguardia.com

Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad