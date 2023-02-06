  1. Vanguardia
Atención: se reporta un sismo que sacudió a Bogotá

El epicentro ocurrió a 17 kilómetros de Soacha, Cundinamarca, según los reportes del Servicio Geológico Colombiano.
El Servicio Geológico Colombia registró un sismo de 3,7 en la escala de Richter.

Según el reporte de la Red Sismológica, el movimiento telúrico ocurrió exactamente a 11 kilómetros del municipio de Pasca, el que se encuentra a 17 kilómetros de Soacha, Cundinamarca.

El reporte también indica que la profundidad del temblor fue de menos de 30 kilómetros, por lo que entra en la categoría de superficial.

El sismo se registró exactamente a las 7:44 de la noche de este lunes 6 de febrero.

Usuarios en redes sociales reportaron que lo sintieron en varias localidades de Bogotá como Chapinero, Engativá, Suba y Fontibón, entre otras.

Además, se encuentran reportes en redes sociales de personas que lo sintieron en Fusagasugá y Soacha.

Los reportes preliminares indican que, hasta el momento, no se han registrado perdidas humanas ni materiales.

