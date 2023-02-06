  1. Vanguardia
Campeón de gimnasia falleció en inexplicable accidente con una hamaca, en Norte de Santander

El menor cursaba octavo grado de bachillerato en el colegio Marco Fidel Suárez de El Zulia.
El joven promesa de la gimnasia cucuteña Ángel Gabriel Delgado, de 12 años, falleció este domingo 5 de febrero de 2023.

Ángel murió en un accidente en una hamaca, donde se estaba meciendo y al aparecer terminó enredándose. “El menor se mecía en una hamaca y se desnucó”, indicó una fuente judicial a La Opinión.

La partida de Ángel deja gran dolor entre sus seres queridos, amigos y la gimnasia de Cúcuta, pues a su corta edad, ya había sido campeón nacional en la categoría AC3 y subcampeón suramericano.

Esta promesa de la gimnasia nortesantandereana cursaba octavo grado de bachillerato en el colegio Marco Fidel Suárez de El Zulia. Su partida a la eternidad deja duelo en toda la región.

En la mañana de este lunes, la Gobernación de Norte de Santander lamentó la muerte repentina de Ángel Gabriel y expresó su condolencia con los familiares.

“Hoy nos duele el alma por la partida de un campeón; Ángel Gabriel Delgado, quien entre sus logros se destacó por ser el Mejor Deportista Revelación; en Ecuador ganó medallas de bronce y plata; en el Panamericano también logró destacarse obteniendo medallas. Su perseverancia, disciplina y humildad, siempre lo mantuvo como una de las promesas de la gimnasia de Norte de Santander”, se lee el mensaje de condolencias.

