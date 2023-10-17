  1. Vanguardia
Colombia condena el ataque a un hospital en Gaza que ha dejado más de 500 muertos

El Gobierno colombiano condenó “energicámente” el ataque al hospital Al Ahli, situado en la Franja de Gaza, que ha dejado este martes más de 500 muertos y reiteró su llamado a que cesen las hostilidades entre las dos partes.
“Colombia se suma al urgente llamado de las distintas Organizaciones de las Naciones Unidas (OMS, UNICEF), que considera necesaria la protección de los civiles en medio del conflicto, así como el respeto al derecho internacional humanitario (DIH), el cual establece que la atención de salud debe protegerse activamente y nunca ser un objetivo”, expresó la Cancillería en un comunicado.

Al menos 500 personas han sido reportadas fallecidas por el Ministerio de Sanidad de la Franja tras el bombardeo a este hospital, lo que supone la mayor masacre en Gaza de las cinco guerras que ha habido entre milicias palestina e Israel desde 2008.

Se trata también del ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta ahora, desde que el pasado 7 de octubre estalló la guerra entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel, que ya acumula más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

Según fuentes locales, en el centro sanitario -una institución cristiana perteneciente a la Iglesia Anglicana- había unas 2.000 personas que se estaban refugiando de los bombardeos tras evacuar estos últimos días de sus casas, una dinámica que se ha visto en la mayor parte de hospitales de la Franja.

La Cancillería colombiana aprovechó para volver a pedir que "las hostilidades entre las partes deben terminar de inmediato, para retomar las negociaciones de paz que estabilicen la situación y lleven a la coexistencia de los dos Estados".

Se trata del primer pronunciamiento del Gobierno colombiano ante este ataque, que las organizaciones ya han calificado como un grave atentado contra el DIH, pues los hospitales no son objetivos militares, y que viene tras un inusual silencio del presidente, Gustavo Petro.

El mandatario, desde que comenzaron los ataques del grupo islamista Hamás contra Israel y la respuesta de este Estado contra Gaza, ha sido muy propenso a apoyar la causa palestina y publicar cientos de mensajes en sus redes sociales.

El domingo incluso amenazó con romper relaciones diplomáticas con Israel en respuesta a la decisión de ese país de suspender las exportaciones de material de seguridad por su postura ante la nueva guerra en la región.

"Si hay que suspender relaciones exteriores con Israel las suspendemos. No apoyamos genocidios. Al presidente de Colombia no se le insulta", escribió Petro en la red social X (antes Twitter).

El presidente convocó “a América Latina a una solidaridad real con Colombia. Si no es capaz, será el desarrollo de la historia la que dirá la última palabra como en la gran guerra del Chaco”, dijo en una aparente referencia al conflicto entre Paraguay y Bolivia, librado entre 1932 y 1935, pero sin explicar la relación con la situación actual.

