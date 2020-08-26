  1. Vanguardia
Corte Constitucional tumba condena a la Nación por el atentado del Club El Nogal

La Corte Constitucional, al estudiar una acción de tutela, revocó el fallo emitido por el Consejo del Estado que declaró patrimonialmente responsable al Estado por el ataque terrorista al Club El Nogal, perpetrado en 2003, por las extintas Farc.
El ataque que dejó 39 muertos y más de 100 heridos, fue conocido por el alto tribunal que le ordenó al Consejo de Estado proferir una nueva determinación al encontrar que hubo desconocimiento del precedente jurídico y falta de carga argumentativa. La decisión se tomó, en la tarde de este miércoles, con una votación de 8 - 0, ya que la magistrada Cristina Pardo se declaró impedida.

En el fallo emitido por el Consejo de Estado, en agosto de 2018, con ponencia de la magistrada Stella Conto, encontró responsabilidad en los hechos, por parte del Ministerio de Defensa, la Policía Nacional, el Ministerio del Interior y de Justicia, la Fiscalía General y el extinto Departamento Administrativo de Seguridad (DAS).

Con esa sentencia, el Consejo revocó las sentencias con las cuales el Tribunal Administrativo de Cundinamarca negó las pretensiones de reparación que habían hecho familiares de las víctimas e impuso a la Nación el pago de sanciones económicas en favor de estas personas, cuyos valores no se revelarán para preservar la seguridad de los demandantes.

En su momento, la Sección Tercera del alto tribunal dijo que el Estado expuso a un riesgo innecesario a los socios, visitantes y trabajadores del club luego de que dos de sus ministros utilizaran de manera frecuente las instalaciones del inmueble, aun cuando había una alerta del Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación de la Fiscalía que indicaba que por la época de los hechos podría ocurrir un atentando en un hotel del norte de la ciudad.

“La ministra de Defensa pernoctaba en el hotel (del Club), era la doctora Marta Lucía Ramírez, y el ministro que adelantaba reuniones políticas y administrativas permanentes era el doctor Fernando Londoño. En esos días Bogotá se encontraba en una situación de conmoción interior, la situación de orden público se encontraba muy alterada y no se previeron medidas especiales para garantizar la seguridad de los socios y trabajadores del club, teniendo en cuenta el riesgo”, dijo la magistrada Conto.

Por su parte, el entonces presidente del Consejo de Estado, magistrado Germán Bula, explicó que la Fiscalía y el extinto DAS fallaron en su deber de analizar la información de inteligencia que daba cuenta de un posible atentado en la capital de la República.

“Se abstuvieron de dar pronto trámite y verificación a la información recibida acerca de la inminencia de un atentado terrorista de gran magnitud en el norte de la capital de la República, a pesar de que fueron señaladas las instalaciones del club como posible blanco de esas intenciones. Se hizo notar, además, la eventual concurrencia del club en dichas omisiones”, señaló el magistrado.

Bula, en su momento, explicó que la corporación le ordenó al Estado reparar a las víctimas mediante la instalación de una obra de arte en las inmediaciones del club, obra que será concertada con los afectados, cuyo objeto será sensibilizar la exposición de la población civil a acciones violentas, así como la realización de un acto público de desagravio en el que se realice la presentación e inauguración de la misma.

