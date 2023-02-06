  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 8:55 AM

¿Corte respalda la propuesta de Osuna para descongetionar cárceles?

Le exigen al Gobierno que tome cartas en la vulneración de los derechos de los presos en el país.
    Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA

Al gobierno de Gustavo Petro le tocará atender el cuarto llamado de la Corte Constitucional para hacerse cargo de la crisis carcelaria que ha desatado una vulneración masiva de los derechos a la población privada de la libertad desde 1998, primera vez que el alto tribunal decretó esa situación como un Estado de Cosas Inconstitucional (ECI).

Esta papa caliente le cayó al mandatario justo cuando el ministro de Justicia, Néstor Osuna, pretende tramitar una reforma penitenciaria para excarcelar y darle paso a una justicia resocializadora que descongestione las cárceles.

Además, ese llamado de atención que se dio a pocos días de que se presente el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo en el Congreso, un documento que justamente va encaminado a que el Gobierno estudie la posibilidad de incluir políticas públicas que permitan superar la crisis también en los centros de detención transitoria como lo son las estaciones de Policía y las Unidades de Reacción Inmediata (URI), que tampoco tienen un panorama alentador en términos de cifras y condiciones humanas.

El objetivo será instaurar un programa de acción que sea concreto y que al mismo tiempo permita erradicar de una vez por todas la vulneración de los derechos a través de un esquema financiero pensado para superar dicha situación en los próximos meses del año. Además, el alto tribunal también exhortó a implementar todos los mecanismos instrumentales que sean necesarios para alcanzar la meta.

En ese sentido, con ponencia del magistrado Jorge Ibáñez, la Corte emitió un auto en el que advierte que cuando se ponga en marcha el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo y el Plan Nacional de Inversiones, el Gobierno tendrá que comunicar todas las acciones que adelante o planee adelantar en sintonía con las entidades territoriales. Así mismo, pidió que las metas a corto, mediano y largo plazo se informen como medida para superar la situación.

Si bien es de conocimiento público la crisis carcelaria y el hacinamiento que tienen los centros de reclusión a nivel nacional, la Sala Especial de Seguimiento de la Corte Constitucional realizó una radiografía rigurosa del sistema carcelario y encontró que todavía existen obstáculos que impiden que esa población goce en pleno de sus derechos. Además, aunque se han tomado algunas medidas que descongestionan, a juicio de la Corte, han sido pañitos de agua tibia porque 25 años después del primer llamado de atención, la crisis empeora.

Según el auto, solo hasta diciembre del año pasado, las cárceles a nivel nacional marcaron una sobrepoblación de 17.321 de presos, es decir, un hacinamiento del 21%. Entonces, la población privada de la libertad en esa medida era de 98.496 personas.

Pero el panorama se torna más alarmante para los togados cuando analizan la situación de los 20 establecimientos de reclusión del orden nacional (ERON) con más hacinamiento del país. La cárcel La Paz, ubicada al noroeste de Antioquia, tiene una capacidad para 375 reclusos y hasta ahora la habitan 1.164 personas, lo que representa un hacinamiento del 210,4%.

Con datos de la Policía Nacional, el alto tribunal también logró evidenciar la situación que se vive en las Unidades de Reacción Inmediata (URI) del país donde se presentó, hasta el año pasado, un hacinamiento del 110,4%. Además, la Fiscalía le expuso a la Sala que en las celdas transitorias o de paso solo hay una capacidad global de 435 detenidos.

Y los Centros de Atención Inmediata (CAI) no mejoran. El hacinamiento ha tocado límites llegando hasta un 280%, siendo la capacidad máxima de 270 personas pero albergando a más de 1.026.

Pero, aun con todo este panorama, la Corte aclara que “la información remitida no es precisa con relación al total de personas actualmente privadas de su libertad y tampoco informa sobre su situación jurídica.

Dependiendo del cálculo, se entendería que no hay un hacinamiento generalizado en las URI y su índice de ocupación se ubica entre el 74% y el 84%. No obstante, hay índices de hacinamiento focalizados en las Seccionales de Magdalena Medio (150%) Atlántico (108%), Cauca (80%) y La Guajira (75%)”.

Pese a eso, el alto tribunal reconoce una afectación clara, real y cierta de los derechos fundamentales de la población privada de la libertad, “ lo cual hace necesario la adopción de la presente decisión. En otras palabras, la eficacia del Estado constitucional y social de derecho comporta lastimosamente la falta de una actuación estatal concreta y efectiva para atender la problemática del ECI penitenciario, carcelario y de los CDT”.

Precisamente, el 22 de enero, la Procuraduría le pidió acciones inmediatas a la alcaldesa de Bogotá, Claudia López, para que se hiciera cargo del hacinamiento del 285% en las estaciones de Policía de Bogotá. Al mismo tiempo, López promovía una firmatón para frenar la excarcelación.

Y es que este tema ha estado bajo la lupa de la Corte desde el año pasado, cuando se tuvo que hacer una prórroga de la declaratoria del ECI en 2013 porque el Estado no había tomado las medidas adecuadas para garantizar esos derechos que se pretenden proteger, y mucho menos se acataron los mandatos constitucionales.

Así las cosas, el alto tribunal exhortó al Gobierno para que tome todas las medidas necesarias para darle un cierre definitivo a la crisis humanitaria de las cárceles del país, siempre y cuando se vinculen al Plan Nacional de Desarrollo que es la hoja de ruta de Petro

