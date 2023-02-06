  1. Vanguardia
Fiscalía acusa a alias ‘Gonzalito’, cabecilla del Clan del Golfo, como cerebro del secuestro de tres fiscales

El fiscal Francisco Barbosa señaló que ‘Gonzalito’ es uno de los 16 nombres con orden de captura que el Gobierno del presidente Gustavo Petro pidió levantar.
La Fiscalía General rechazó el secuestro de tres fiscales y una funcionaria del Juzgado de Tarazá, Antioquia, el pasado 3 de febrero. Frente al hecho, el fiscal Francisco Barbosa acusó al Clan del Golfo de haber planeado y movilizado a “12 hombres fuertemente armados que interrogaron” a las víctimas.

“Quiero rechazar enfáticamente los hechos ocurridos el pasado 3 de febrero cuando secuestraron e interrogaron a 3 fiscales de la dirección seccional de Antioquia y otra funcionaria de un juzgado de Tarazá”, dijo este lunes en una declaración el fiscal general Barbosa.

Los funcionarios fueron secuestrados en la vía que conduce de Cáceres a Medellín a la altura de Valdivia, Antioquia (noroeste), y el Clan del Golfo, grupo que supuestamente tiene decretado un cese al fuego como muestra de su voluntad de negociar con el Gobierno y hacer parte de la “paz total” propuesta por el gobierno de Gustavo Petro, los retuvo durante varias horas.

Pero además los fiscales secuestrados, según Barbosa, “aseguraron con preocupación que durante el secuestro los pasaron por tres puestos de control del Ejército y de la Policía, quienes no realizaron ninguna acción preventiva para garantizar la seguridad y el orden público de esa zona”.

Por lo que la Fiscalía citará a declarar a las fuerzas de seguridad de la zona “para que expliquen las acciones realizadas ante estos hechos” y determinar si hubo colaboración.

“Después de escuchar a las víctimas se logró evidenciar que una de las personas que los tuvo secuestrados fue José Gonzalo Sánchez Sánchez, alias Gonzalito, máxima cabecilla del Clan del Golfo de la zona”, explicó el fiscal Barbosa.

El jefe del ente investigador añadió que ‘Gonzalito’ tiene orden de captura de extradición vigente “y hace parte de los 16 nombres con orden de captura que pidió el Gobierno fueran levantadas”, una petición que la Fiscalía no accedió “porque no existe marco constitucional para hacerlo”.

Fiscalía cierra sede en Tarazá por secuestro de funcionarios judiciales

Así las cosas, desde el momento en que se conocieron los hechos, la Fiscalía designó un equipo de fiscales e investigadores para recolectar toda la evidencia técnica que, posteriormente, logró que “un juez de control de garantías expidiera orden de captura contra alias ‘Gonzalito’ por el delito de secuestro agravado”.

Por esta situación, al no tener garantías para estar en la zona, el fiscal anunció el cierre de la sede Tarazá e hizo un llamado de atención a todas las autoridades para que los funcionarios no sean un objeto de ataque y secuestro por grupos armados ilegales. La atención se trasladará a Medellín de manera temporal.

