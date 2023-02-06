  1. Vanguardia
La OMS también se metió a la discusión sobre la reforma a la salud e hizo importantes recomendaciones

La autoridad sanitaria le dejó asesoría al mandatario para mejorar el sistema de salud. El objetivo del encuentro fue fortalecer las bases del proyecto que será presentado por la ministra de Salud, Carolina Corcho.
Tras una reunión a la que asistieron el viceministro de Salud Pública, Jaime Urrego, el embajador de Colombia ante la ONU, Gustavo Gallón y el director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, la autoridad sanitaria dejó recomendaciones claves para mejorar el sistema de salud faltando poco para que se presente el proyecto ante el Congreso.

El objetivo del encuentro, que tuvo lugar en Ginebra, fue establecer puntos clave para el futuro de la reforma a la salud, de manera que se pudieran sentar bases para un sistema de salud primaria y preventiva fortalecido a nivel nacional.

Por su parte, el director de la OMS agradeció la presencia de los dos funcionarios pero envió un mensaje al presidente Petro quien a través de su cuenta de Twitter aseguró que la misión recibida fue asesorar la hoja de ruta para la salud.

“Hoy recibimos la misión de la Organizacion Mundial de la Salud, OMS, para asesorar al Ministerio de Salud en la tarea de reformar el sistema se salud colombiano en función de construir un poderoso sistema de salud primaria y preventiva en todo el territorio nacional”, escribió Petro.

Si bien hasta ahora no se conoce el documento oficial de la reforma, ya se empiezan a sentir las pujas de los que están a favor y en contra del proyecto. Sin embargo, mientras las críticas suben por los cambios a los que se someterían las EPS, el presidente Petro insiste con llamar a las calles para defender la iniciativa.

Lo cierto es que la reforma genera tanto temor que líderes políticos han mostrado preocupación por el tema. El mismo Roy Barreras, presidente del Senado y hombre clave en la victoria de Gustavo Petro, le dijo a revista Semana: “Estoy muy preocupado, conozco el sistema desde siempre. Como médico y ahora como paciente. Trabajé 20 años en todos los hospitales públicos (...) La gente estaba totalmente desprotegida (...). Hoy la expectativa de vida ha aumentado a 80, 85 años. Ya no tenemos un 29 por ciento de cobertura, sino 99 por ciento. Entonces, esa mejoría no se puede echar a perder”.

También el expresidente César Gaviria, líder natural del Partido Liberal que hoy hace parte de la coalición de gobierno, dijo que en este momento “peligra la continuación y consolidación de grandes avances sociales en salud y en la garantía de un derecho constitucional fundamental”.

Y hasta el expresidente Álvaro Uribe Vélez, que tuvo una reunión con el presidente Gustavo Petro hace pocos días, publicó “17 advertencias” de los cambios drásticos que podría sufrir el sistema de salud en caso de pasar a un sistema controlado totalmente por el Estado, como lo ha venido exponiendo la ministra Carolina Corcho.

