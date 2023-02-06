  1. Vanguardia
  2. Colombia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:07 AM

Las madres comunitarias de Colombia serán integradas a la nómina del Icbf

Por orden presidencial, el Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar, Icbf, se transformará e integrará a la nómina de la entidad a las madres comunitarias.
  • Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
    Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA

La noticia la dio a conocer el presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, quien aseguró que la integración de las madres servirá para apoyar su avance y desarrollo.

“Se ha dado la orden desde presidencia de integrar paulatinamente a las madres comunitarias a la nómina oficial del Bienestar Familiar y de brindar la educación para su profesionalización”, expresó Petro en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mandatario colombiano además aseguró que la institución únicamente se tendrá que dedicar a la niñez del país.

“En la reestructuración que propongo este se dedicará exclusivamente a la niñez de Colombia con el total del presupuesto que hoy tiene, las demás funciones pasarán al gobierno nacional y se financiarán con el presupuesto de la nación”, afirmó Petro.

El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA
El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA
Tomada El Colombiano /VANGUARDIA
Tomada El Colombiano /VANGUARDIA
Por su parte, el Icbf manifestó que esa profesionalización de las madres servirá para que la educación y formación de la niñez también mejore.

“Las madres comunitarias también son parte de la familia, pues con su trabajo se convierten en la base para consolidar valores e iniciar los proyectos de vida desde la niñez”, expresó la entidad.

Según datos del bienestar familiar más de 16.500 madres y padres comunitarios han sido educados en los últimos cuatro años que ha tenido una inversión de más de $51.000 millones y quienes han recibido una formación inicial, avanzada y de servicio.

