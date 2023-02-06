  1. Vanguardia
  2. Colombia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:03 AM

Los riesgos de la reforma a la salud y su relación con las elecciones regionales: así lo explica un experto

En entrevista con El Colombiano, el exsecretario de salud de Bogotá, Luis Gonzalo Morales, advierte los riesgos del proyecto que plantea Petro y explica cómo funcionó ese mismo modelo en la capital.
  • Tomada El Colombiano/VANGUARDIA
    Tomada El Colombiano/VANGUARDIA

En medio del convulso ambiente político por la Reforma a la Salud que proponen el presidente Gustavo Petro y su ministra de Salud, Carolina Corcho, El Colombiano entrevistó al exsecretario de Salud de Bogotá, Luis Gonzalo Morales, quien tuvo que recibir el modelo que Petro dejó andando en Bogotá después de su paso por la Alcaldía de la capital.

Morales es experto en salud pública y por su experiencia en la capital conoce de cerca el proyecto que el presidente quiere implementar a nivel nacional y, por ello, advierte que los dineros de la salud podrían ser usados como chequera para incidir en las próximas elecciones regionales.

¿Qué es lo malo de la reforma de salud que está proponiendo Gustavo Petro?

“Pues yo diría que lo malo es que llevan 12 años haciendo campaña y en 12 años, al día de hoy, no han sido capaces de explicar claramente qué es lo que quieren”

Los riesgos de la reforma a la salud y su relación con las elecciones regionales: así lo explica un experto
Fiscalía cierra sede en Tarazá por secuestro de funcionarios judiciales
Los riesgos de la reforma a la salud y su relación con las elecciones regionales: así lo explica un experto
Condenaron a cinco años de cárcel a un hombre que le disparó al perrito de sus vecinos en Caldas

¿Por qué dice que 12 años de campaña?

“Pues porque Petro lleva tres campañas a la presidencia de la República y ha planteado lo mismo en todas. Es increíble que hoy no tengan claro que lo que van a hacer y por lo tanto no han podido escribir un articulado que sustente la reforma.

Tienen unos postulados generales que son unos postulados generales de cualquier sistema de salud, pero que no han sido capaces de aterrizar. Es una lista de buenas intenciones, de deseos, de lugares comunes que encuentras en cualquier país del mundo, pero que ya en lo concreto está fallando”.

Si bien no hay suficiente información, se sabe que van a acabar con las EPS. Eso ya está definido ¿Qué puede significar eso?

“Pues eso lo ha dicho muchas veces Gustavo Petro, no solamente en esta campaña, sino anteriormente. Él dice que la EPS son un peso muerto en el sistema de salud que se tiene que acabar”.

¿Y lo son?

“No, para nada. Es que la EPS son la esencia de un sistema de aseguramiento. Ellos dicen que la EPS hacen intermediación financiera, lo que en cierta forma es verdad porque la mediación entre el paciente y los prestadores de servicios de salud, pero es algo que existe desde hace mucho tiempo.

De fondo lo que ellos dicen es como si la EPS fueran una especie de demonio, pero usted dice claro que son una intermediación financiera ¿qué pasaría si no existieran la EPS?

“Sí, parten de un supuesto falso. Y es que hay unas deudas con los hospitales y ellos suponen que son las EPS las que se están quedando con la plata y eso no es cierto. Aquí lo que hay claramente es una insuficiencia de recursos, basta simplemente mirar los reportes de la Superintendencia de Salud de cuánto es lo que se le gira a la EPS y cuánto le pagan ellos a los hospitales en promedio y si ustedes se darán cuenta de cada 100 pesos que el Gobierno le gira a una EPS, ellas le pagan 95 a los hospitales, de manera que ahí no está no es negocio.

Cuando usted llegó a su segunda oportunidad en la Secretaría de Salud de Bogotá había una EPS pública que manejó Petro, ¿Cómo funcionaba ?

“Sí, Bogotá creó en el año 2012 - 2011 una EPS pública cuando Samuel Moreno era el alcalde. Se llamaba Capital Salud, una entidad que todavía existe.

Esa entidad la recibió Petro en el año 2012 con unas pérdidas anuales acumuladas de 12 o 15.000 millones de pesos y en el solo 2015 la entidad tuvo pérdidas de 350.000 millones de pesos, y la entregó con unas pérdidas acumuladas de cerca de 600.000 millones de pesos.

O sea, si eso es lo que van a hacer con el Sistema, o sea quebrarlo en menos de dos años y generarle todas esas deudas, pues ese no es el camino.

Si eliminan las figuras de las EPS, ¿eso haría que el Estado y los gobiernos de turno queden con capacidad de manejar recursos? Porque actualmente les queda muy difícil manejar los recurso de la salud...

“Sin duda, yo veo que ese es el objetivo y especialmente con las elecciones que se vienen ahora a finales de este año, ellos insisten en que no deben haber EPS, especialmente EPS privadas, ellos dicen que debe haber un control público con una entidad centralizada y con el control descentralizado en los municipios por supuesto en las entidades territoriales en las alcaldías y en las gobernaciones que aunque no van a manejar la plata ellos sí van a controlar los contratos, los pagos, etcétera. Lo que él hizo en Bogotá es la mejor demostración que esos recursos en manos de entidades públicas no van a hacer bien utilizados”.

Ya hablamos de los recursos, pero al final también lo que más importa es la salud de la gente ¿Cómo afectó la atención en salud de la gente de de los habitantes de Bogotá?

“Pues cuando nosotros llegamos a la Alcaldía, no había día y no había noticiero que sacara una nota sobre las filas para atender a las personas en los hospitales, sobre el mal servicio de las ambulancias. Esa era una realidad. Petro montó un programa de atención primaria que se llamaba Territorios Saludables que es igual al que está proponiendo actualmente que empezó en Aracataca (Magdalena).

¿Por qué pasaba eso con una EPS pública? ¿Porque las EPS privadas eran más organizadas?

“En parte era eso y en parte porque la EPS pública de Bogotá pues no le pagaba a los hospitales y si no le pagaban los hospitales, pues no tenía como contratar suficientes especialistas”.

¿El tema que usted mencionaba de Territorios Saludables es igual a lo que están proponiendo Petro y Corcho?

“Sí, exactamente. Para mí es exactamente el mismo programa y además quien lo está manejando es la misma. Se llama Jaime Urrego, él es quien manejaba ese programa en Bogotá y ahora es el que lo está manejando como viceministro a nivel nacional”.

¿Y cómo funcionaba en Bogotá?, ¿Qué pasó con eso el programa?

“El programa parte de un supuesto que es cierto y es que hay que ir a los hogares, que hay que identificar las personas de acuerdo al riesgo que tienen y que hay que garantizarles que estén incluidos en programas de atención específico: los hipertensos, los diabéticos, los niños con desnutrición, etcétera. Entonces hay que ir a las casas identificarlos, hay que sectorizar para atenderlos. Eso es válido y se debe hacer. En eso estamos totalmente de acuerdo.

Pero es muy diferente a lo que está planteando Petro. Lo que él está planteando es lo que hizo en Bogotá, que es nombrar una cantidad de personas que no tienen ninguna formación en salud y que básicamente, en el caso de Bogotá, pues eran recomendados políticos, recomendados de los líderes políticos amigos de ellos para darles un puesto”.

Él ha hablado de 20.000 equipos en territorio...

“Para que usted tenga una idea, Bogotá tenía 1.000 equipos, cada equipo tenía 8 personas y eso le costaba al distrito $1.000 millones diarios. Lo peor de eso es que no hay ninguna información que pueda decir que eso sirvió para algo.

Ni siquiera lograron montar un sistema de información, y por lo tanto esa plata se la gastaron mil millones diarios durante 4 años”.

¿Cómo eran esos equipos?

“Esos equipos tenían 8 personas, de las cuales solo 2 eran personal de salud. Los otros 6 eran personas de la comunidad, eran personas que no tenían ninguna formación”.

Lo que me está diciendo se asemeja mucho al proyecto al programa que tenía Hugo Chávez en Venezuela que se llamaba Comisión Barrio Adentro. ¿Eso funcionó alguna vez?

“No. Ellos mismos en las evaluaciones que hacen consideran que eso ha sido un fracaso y que la van a revisar y a repotenciar.

Esa misión viene de un modelo cubano y es una misión que fue montada con 20.000 médicos cubanos porque no tenían con quién hacerlo con los médicos en Venezuela, pero que yo conozco muchos otros países donde lo han utilizado, uno de los ejemplos es República Dominicana.

Cuando yo estuve trabajando allá, uno de los candidatos a la presidencia montó un programa similar y nombró 270.000 personas en estos cargos de atención primaria y ganaron la presidencia”.

“Usted cree entonces que Gustavo Petro está utilizando esto para las elecciones regionales?

Sí, sin ninguna duda. No solamente eso, sino para consolidarse en el poder local, ganar amigos en el poder local con estos nombramientos”

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad