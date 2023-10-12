  1. Vanguardia
Ya está de regreso el primer avión con colombianos que salieron de Israel en medio del conflicto

La aeronave de la Fuerza Aeroespacial aterrizó en Tel Aviv después de hacer una escala en Portugal y le dieron paso a la primera evacuación de connacionales en compañía de la Cancillería. 110 personas integran el primer grupo.
Desde Israel despegó el primer vuelo de la Fuerza Aeroespacial Colombiana para repatriar a 110 connacionales que se quedaron atrapados en ese país luego de que estallara la guerra con el grupo terrorista Hamás que hasta ahora ha dejado más de 2 mil muertos.

La aeronave hizo escala en Portugal para luego aterrizar directamente en Tel Aviv, en donde se embarcaron los colombianos que regresarán a Bogotá.

“Felicidad y gratitud es lo que sienten 110 colombianos en Tel Aviv, Israel, con la llegada del primer avión de la Fuerza Aeroespacial Colombiana, enviado por el gobierno en una misión humanitaria, para movilizarlos hacia Lisboa, Portugal, donde abordarán el #FAC1222 con rumbo al país”, informó el Ministerio de Defensa.

El objetivo del Gobierno colombiano es repatriar a la gran mayoría de connacionales que estén en medio del conflicto en esa zona. Según el ministro Iván Velásquez, según las cifras de la Embajada de Colombia en Israel, hay por lo menos 220 ciudadanos que viajarán hacia el país en los próximos días.

Hasta el momento se han recibido más de 230 solicitudes de colombianos para reprogramar los vuelos de regreso al país. Se espera que este viernes 13 de octubre aterrice un segundo avión en Tel Aviv para embarcar a otro grupo de colombianos que siguen en Israel. Mientras tanto se ha mantenido la comunicación con la comunidad brindando el apoyo y acompañamiento correspondiente.

También se sabe que 42 connacionales salieron de Israel rumbo a Turquía, al tiempo que 67 peregrinos colombianos están en la ciudad de Tiberíades

“Son dos aviones que van a salir a los connacionales de Tel Aviv, son aeronaves tipo C-40 o Boeing 737-700 con una capacidad de 110 puestos. Me dicen en la embajada de Colombia en Israel que son alrededor de 220 personas que abordarían”, explicó el general Juan Mosquera, comandante de la base aérea Catam.

Los vuelos tienen una duración de más de 20 horas, donde incluye el viaje hasta Israel, pero con dos escalas en Lisboa (Portugal) y Punta Cana, con la finalidad de realizar las paradas técnicas para tanquear a las aeronaves. Así mismo, desde la Fuerza Aérea explicaron que están totalmente equipados y preparados para atender las emergencias que se presenten.

“Vamos con una tripulación doble, vamos dos pilotos, dos copilotos para hacer un cambio de tripulación en medio de nuestros vuelos. También llevamos dos técnicos de vuelo, dos maestros de carga, un médico y un enfermero para atender cualquier eventualidad”, expresó el general Mosquera.

