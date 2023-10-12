Ya está de regreso el primer avión con colombianos que salieron de Israel en medio del conflicto

Gaza City (---), 10/10/2023.- An injured Palestinian upon arrival at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City, late 10 October 2023. At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 2,800 others injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in both Gaza and Israel since the conflict erupted, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ( )