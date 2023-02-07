  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

¿Qué pasará con el futuro de los ‘escarabajos’ ganadores en los Nacionales de Ruta?

Los Campeonatos Nacionales de Ruta 2023 han llegado a su fin, un nuevo podio se posesionó y con esto repasamos lo que puede ser el futuro deportivo de los ganadores del certamen.
Esteban Chaves rompió en llanto tras coronarse campeón nacional de ruta. El ciclista oriundo de Bogotá tomó un nuevo aire en su carrera tras la victoria lograda en Bucaramanga.

Su trayectoria deportiva no ha sido sencilla, primero, un accidente casi acaba con su vida, “Trauma craneoencefálico, contusión pulmonar, fractura del oído, fractura en el pómulo, fractura del esfenoides derecho, en la base del cráneo, y fractura de la clavícula”, fue el parte medico. Contra todo pronóstico, ‘El chavito’ fue más fuerte y logró superar esa dura prueba.

Años más tarde, padeció mononucleosis, enfermedad que lo mantuvo alejado de las competencias de alto nivel, y aunque logró superarla, su desempeño no volvió a ser el mismo de antes.

¿Cuál será el futuro del nuevo campeón?

Aunque el bogotano demostró que se encuentra en un gran nivel, el calendario que disputará con su equipo, el EF Pro Cycling Team, no es claro.

En primer lugar, no se le considera líder para las Grandes Vueltas, pues la llegada de Richard Carapaz lo deja un paso atrás; en segunda opción, cuenta con la presencia de corredores como Hugh Carty y Rigoberto Urán, y para finalizar, lo más posible es que su escuadra lo ubique como un gregario más en algunas de las competencias importantes.

Por el momento, el ciclista disputará el Tour de los Alpes Marítimos en Francia, competirá algunas clásicas y posteriormente analizarán su futuro en alguna Gran Vuelta.

Daniel Felipe Martínez

El segundo en el podio tiene una realidad diferente, con un presente sólido en el Ineos, se espera que Martínez dispute las grandes vueltas con su escuadra. El corredor ha demostrado en distintas oportunidades las habilidades que tiene, sobre todo, en las competencias contrarreloj.

“Ahorita viajaré a Europa, estaré corriendo en la París - Niza y País Vasco, después ya veremos”, mencionó el corredor.

Nairo Quintana

El pedalista mantiene su futuro en una incógnita, pues ha dejado claro que quiere competir en Europa; sin embargo, un presunto ‘veto’, por su relación con el tramadol lo está alejando de sus objetivos.

Por el momento, el boyacense se prepara para seguir insistiendo, y esta vez se presume que intentará reunirse directamente con la Unión Ciclista Internacional (UCI) y el Movimiento por el Ciclismo Creíble (MPCC), para buscar una solución.

En reiteradas ocasiones, el ciclista colombiano ha confirmado su intención de seguir corriendo como profesional.

