lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:05 AM

Video: Las lágrimas de Nairo y Chaves en el podio del Campeonato Nacional de Ruta en Bucaramanga

Los bumangueses le cumplieron al ciclismo colombiano. Durante gran parte del recorrido de la prueba de fondo élite, que se desarrolló el domingo 5 de febrero en Bucaramanga, cientos de personas esperaron pacientemente a las figuras del deporte en el país para alentarlos.
Las lágrimas de dos grandes ciclistas de Colombia se vieron ayer en pleno podio. Nairo no contuvo la emoción tras una gran ovación cuando el nacido en Combita subió al podio por la medalla de bronce.

Por su parte, el gran ganador del día Esteban Chaves, agradeció a los santandereanos todo el apoyo y aseguró estar conmovido por el apoyo de la afición.

El “chavito” se fue en solitario en los últimos kilómetros de la carrera y logró así conseguir la medalla de oro, y la camisa que lo distinguirá toda la temporada como el campeón nacional.

Muy nostálgico al momento de estar arriba de la tarima de premiación, Chávez aseguró que “creo que nunca había visto tanta afición en mi vida, fue un día muy especial”.

Nairo Quintana viajará a Europa en búsqueda de un acuerdo con la UCI.
Nairo Quintana viajará a Europa en búsqueda de un acuerdo con la UCI.( EFE / VANGUARDIA)
Nairo Quintana viajará a Europa en búsqueda de un acuerdo con la UCI

