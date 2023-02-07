  1. Vanguardia
¿Teófilo Gutiérrez es la mejor contratación en la historia de Atlético Bucaramanga?

A lo largo de su historia, a Atlético Bucaramanga llegaron jugadores de mucha importancia, entre ellos Américo Montanini, Miguel Oswaldo González, Iván René Valenciano, Jorge Ramoa y Dayro Moreno. Ahora arribó Teófilo Guitiérrez y se instaura el debate si es él la mejor contratación.
Ese es uno de los interrogantes que surgen con el arribo del delantero barranquillero a la escuadra búcara.

‘Teo’, de 37 años, tiene un recorrido para destacar en el fútbol, con éxitos en Colombia, Argentina y el combinado nacional, además de que fue considerado en su momento el mejor jugador de América.

En Vanguardia abrimos el debate y a continuación presentamos diferentes puntos de vista.

“Quizá por lo sonoro del tema, puede ser, el Bucaramanga contrató muchos jugadores a lo largo de su historia, por ejemplo Américo Montanini llegó aquí y no era conocido y terminó siendo el más importante; Miguel Oswaldo González era conocido en Argentina y jugando con el Atlético ganó dos botines de oro. Acá también vino Iván René Valenciano, goleador, más de 200 goles, y traía un nombre impresionante”, indicó Felipe Zarruk, columnista de esta casa periodística.

Por su parte, el comentarista José Luis Alarcón puso sobre la mesa diferentes aspectos para analizar.

“Si es por recorrido y lo que ha hecho en el fútbol con selección y equipos, sí, dijo Alarcón, quien agregó que “pero si es por su edad y lo que puede sacársele en su aporte futbolístico es una incógnita y otros que llegaron lo superan. El otro aspecto que considero es el más importante es su jerarquía, la tiene y es inobjetable, eso podría revertirse en un liderazgo que si es positivo y contagia al grupo de eso se pueden lograr objetivos importantes con la nómina que hay, pero también hay que ver cómo va el desarrollo de su relación los con directivos y compañeros porque podría provocar un liderazgo contrario”.

Para el reconocido narrador Juan José ‘Jotas’ Mantilla, “a ‘Teo’ sus pergaminos en Mundial Brasil 2014 y clubes como River, campeón Libertadores 2015 y múltiples logros en Junior y Cali, lo convierten en la máxima contratación quizás en 40 años. Ojalá su fútbol pinte la estrella que hace falta”.

Entre tanto, Alejo Oviedo, seguidor del conjunto búcaro, sostiene que para él “Américo Montanini, Miguel Oswaldo González e Iván René Valenciano, que nos salvó de un descenso, están por encima de Teófilo Gutiérrez. Puede que la contratación de ‘Teo’ sea la más costosa, pero no la mejor de la historia”.

Así mismo, Álvaro Ojeda, otro de los fieles aficionados del Atlético, asegura que “si hablamos de alguien referente, alguien con títulos, que ha sido grande a nivel nacional, también hay que mencionar al ‘profe’ Luis Fernando Suárez en el plano de los entrenadores. Y como jugadores acá en su momento llegó Diego Edison Umaña, gran contratación, donde el club invirtió mucho dinero, pero no logró grandes cosas. También hay que mencionar a Jorge Ramoa, Américo Montanini, Dayro Moreno y Miguel Oswaldo González, quienes fueron grandes contrataciones, por los resultados que dejaron”.

El historiador Miguel Cuadros también sentó su postura, al asegurar que “en el sentido de la fama por la que llega precedido ‘Teo’, sí. Porque hay contrataciones que llegaron con poca expectativa pero rindieron mucho, caso Américo Montanini. Y en el caso de ‘Teo’ yo sí creo que es el jugador con más trayectoria en el Bucaramanga”.

La expectativa de cara al debut de Gutiérrez es alta, aunque aún no hay certeza del día.

