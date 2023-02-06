  1. Vanguardia
Video: Bucaramanga sorprende y es líder parcial en el comienzo de la Liga BetPlay

Gustavo Lencina fue la gran figura del compromiso frente a Junior.

El Atlético Bucaramanga sorprendió el domingo tras derrotar al Junior de Barranquilla con un golazo del argentino Gustavo Lencina. El equipo ‘Leopardo’ está invicto en el inicio del semestre y anunció en las últimas horas la contratación del delantero estrella Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Por otra parte, los Campeonatos Nacionales de Ciclismo 2023 finalizaron con total éxito en Bucaramanga, los habitantes de 'La Bonita’ salieron a las calles a ver a la estrellas del pedalismo nacional.

