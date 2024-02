¡Atención! Linda Caicedo es la primera mujer colombiana nominada a los Premios Laureus

️ @Linda__caicedo is nominated for the #Laureus24 World Breakthrough of the Year Award.



The @fcfseleccioncol forward played a key part in three World Cups in the space of a year, excelling on the U17, U20 and @FIFAWWC stages and also shone for @realmadridfem. pic.twitter.com/Yfc7LlPHZN