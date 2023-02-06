  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 8:10 AM

El balance de los futbolistas colombianos en el exterior

La gran novedad de la jornada fue el debut de Jhon Jader Durán con el Aston Villa en Inglaterra.
Los futbolistas colombianos fueron protagonistas con sus equipos en las ligas de Italia, Grecia, México, Inglaterra y Argentina.

En la Premier League se dio el debut del antioqueño Jhon Durán con el Aston Villa. Su equipo perdió 2-4 ante Leicester City. El paisa ingresó a los 82 minutos.

Aunque jugó poco tiempo, el colombiano empezó a sumar minutos en la Liga inglesa, demostrando que se ha adaptado bien a su nuevo club.

Otro que volvió a sumar tiempo en la Premier League fue el atacante Luis Sinisterra con el Leeds United. Estuvo durante 57 minutos en la derrota 1-0 como visitante ante Nottingham Forest.

El balance de los futbolistas colombianos en el exterior
El Liverpool, de Luis Díaz, quien sigue en recuperación, no sale de la crisis por falta de buenos resultados. Esta vez cayó como visitante 3-0 ante Wolverhampton. Los tantos del rival fueron obra de Joël Matip (5’), Craig Dawson (12’) y Rubén Neves (71’).

En Grecia nuevamente James Rodríguez fue exaltado como uno de los mejores de la cancha en el empate sin goles entre el Olympiacos y el Paok, en el que el colombiano actuó durante 80 minutos.

James, que ajusta 1.245 minutos de juego en 16 partidos con el Olympiacos, acumula tres goles y cinco asistencias que lo resaltan como uno de los jugadores valiosos de la Liga griega, recuperando el protagonismo con su fútbol.

De otro lado, en Italia, el delantero Luis Fernando Muriel protagonizó una jugada polémica y fue expulsado en el duelo que el Atalanta perdió como visitante 1-0 ante el Sassuolo. El 'cafetero' vio la roja a los 6 minutos de reposición, según Sky Sports Italia, por decirle al árbitro “eres muy malo en esto”.

Quienes sí celebraron y marcaron fueron Roger Martínez y Hárold Preciado en el fútbol de México.

En el duelo entre sus equipos, Martínez anotó, a los 84 minutos, el gol con el que las Águilas del América empataron 2-2 en casa del Santos Laguna, de Preciado, quien abrió el marcador a los 23' del primer tiempo.

En Argentina, el River Plate, de Miguel Ángel Borja, que actuó durante 67 minutos, perdió como visitante 2-1 ante Belgrano de Córdoba.

En lugar de Borja ingresó a los 67 minutos el venezolano Salomón Rondón, quien tampoco pudo salvar a su equipo de la derrota.

