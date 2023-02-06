  1. Vanguardia
  2. Deportes
  3. Fútbol internacional
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 2:53 PM

Exjugador del Chelsea se encuentra entre los escombros del terremoto en Turquía

Un terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en la escala de Ritcher sacudió en la madrugada de este lunes a Turquía y Siria. Se cree que pueden haber entre 6.000 heridos y 1.300 muertos entre los escombros.
  • El País de Cali/ Vanguardia
    El País de Cali/ Vanguardia

Crhistian Atsu, exjugador del Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton, Oporto, Malaga y otros grandes equipos europeos, se encuentra desaparecido bajo las ruinas. Los equipos de rescate se encuentran en la búsqueda del futbolista y otros de sus compañeros del Hatayspor que quedaron atrapados junto a él, incluyendo a su director deportivo y el interprete del club.

Tras conocerse la noticia de la desaparición del jugador, el Malaga F.C, equipo del cual formó parte en 2016, envió un mensaje de apoyo a su familia a través de Twitter: "Nuestros pensamientos están con él y su familia en estos momentos de terrible angustia", escribieron.

El ghanés venía de marcar el pasado fin de semana contra el Kasimpasa al minuto 97, dandole la victoria por 1-0 a su equipo.

A sus 30 años de edad, Atsu ha disputado campeonatos en distintas ligas europeas. En la temporada 2012 - 2013 logró alzarse campeón de la Supercopa y de la Primeira Liga con Oporto. Con su selección nacional llegó a ser convocado en el Mundial de Brasil 2014, logrando marcar su primer gol internacional.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad