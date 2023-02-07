  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Uefa, Fifpro y FSE se solidarizan con afectados por terremoto de Turquía

El terremoto ha afectado a miles de personas que se encontraban en la zona del desastre.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA
La Uefa, el Sindicato Internacional de Futbolistas profesionales (Fifpro) y la Asociación de Aficionados al fútbol europeo (FSE) mostraron este lunes su solidaridad con todos los afectados por el terremoto de Turquía, que ha provocado más de mil muertos en el país, entre ellos numerosos deportistas.

“Los pensamientos de la Uefa y de la comunidad europea del fútbol están con el pueblo de Turquía y de Siria y con todos aquellos afectados por el devastador terremoto de esta mañana”, escribió la organización como mensaje de apoyo a los damnificados por la catástrofe.

También el presidente de Fifpro, el español David Aganzo, trasladó su “más sentido pésame y solidaridad a las familias de todas las víctimas”, después de las trágicas noticias que llegaron el día de hoy desde Siria y Turquía. “Mucha fuerza”, firmó Aganzo en redes sociales.

El colectivo de aficionados al fútbol europeo “Football Supporters Europe” (FSE) trasladó igualmente su “solidaridad a los amigos, colegas y miembros de la asociación en la región y a todos los afectados por el terrible terremoto”.

El sismo, de magnitud 7,7, se produjo a primera hora de la madrugada y ha provocado derrumbes masivos en un área de cientos de kilómetros, que se extiende desde el norte de Siria al sureste de Turquía.

El hecho ha dejado más de 2000 personas muertas aproximadamente hasta el momento.

