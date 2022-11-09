  1. Vanguardia
  2. Deportes
  3. Mundial de Fútbol
miércoles 09 de noviembre de 2022 - 8:55 AM

Benzema: ¿Se reserva o tiene complicaciones para el Mundial?

"Creo que el primero que está decepcionado de esta situación es Karim que va a llegar a jugar un Mundial sin los minutos que necesitaba para tener una buena condición", opinó en rueda de prensa el entrenador de Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti.
  • Benzema: ¿Se reserva o tiene complicaciones para el Mundial?
    Benzema: ¿Se reserva o tiene complicaciones para el Mundial?
    (Archivo / VANGUARDIA)

Karim Benzema no jugará el último partido del Real Madrid antes del parón por el Mundial, tercero en la Liga española consecutivo y sexta jornada en catorce de la temporada, que ha provocado la sospecha de que se haya reservado para la gran cita de Catar, a lo que respondió Carlo Ancelotti calificándolo de "tontería"

"Creo que el primero que está decepcionado de esta situación es Karim que va a llegar a jugar un Mundial sin los minutos que necesitaba para tener una buena condición", opinó en rueda de prensa.

Lea también. Santandereano Eduard Atuesta, convocado a la Selección Colombia de mayores

"Los que dicen que se ha borrado no me lo creo, es una tontería. Ha tenido un problema, no ha sido grave, no ha parado, ha entrenado de forma individual y las sensaciones no son buenas. El primer perjudicado es Karim que acude a un Mundial como Balón de Oro con pocos minutos en las piernas", añadió.

Benzema: ¿Se reserva o tiene complicaciones para el Mundial?
Aficionados argentinos se fueron en bicicleta hasta Catar
Archivo / VANGUARDIA
Archivo / VANGUARDIA
Los jugadores con más participaciones en los Mundiales

Ancelotti no se mostró molesto con su jugador y solamente lamentó la cantidad de partidos que no ha podido ayudar al Real Madrid el delantero francés, sin poder mantener su liderazgo decisivo del pasado curso.

Lea también. Los jugadores con más participaciones en los Mundiales

"Lo que me ha molestado es que Karim no ha podido ayudar al equipo en estos partidos con su calidad. Lo ha intentado pero no ha sido capaz de volver de una molestia que es pequeña cosa. Ha intentado estar disponible pero no ha podido", aclaró.

Pese a los problemas musculares de Benzema, Ancelotti aseguró que "nunca" ha podido pensar que el Mundial corría riesgo para él. "Después de la primera lesión, que fue importante, recuperó. Las últimas dos molestias no son cosas importantes. Nunca ha pensado que el Mundial estaba en peligro porque realmente son pequeñas cosas".

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad