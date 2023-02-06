  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 10:26 AM

Listos los rivales de la Selección Colombia para la fecha Fifa de marzo

La Federación Colombiana de Fútbol reveló los próximos rivales con los que el equipo nacional se fogueará de cara al inicio de las clasificatorias, que fue postergado para junio.
Las eliminatorias suramericanas no comenzarán en marzo como en inicio se había previsto, por lo que las diferentes confederaciones de este continente programarán partidos amistosos para la fecha Fifa del mencionado mes.

La Federación Colombiana de Fútbol no es la excepción y este lunes su Departamento Deportivo reveló los próximos rivales con los que se fogueará de cara al inicio de las clasificatorias, que fue postergado para junio.

La Selección Colombia de Mayores visitará Asia, para ambos compromisos.

La Tricolor se medirá frente a la Selección de Corea el 24 de marzo y cuatro días después harán lo propio frente a Japón.

La previa: Colombia va por tres puntos ante Ecuador en el Sudamericano Sub-20

El juego frente al representativo nipón se disputará en el estadio Yodoko Sakura Stadium (Osaka), a las 7:20 p.m. (hora Local), mientras que el compromiso frente a los coreanos aún no tiene definido ni el estadio ni el horario.

