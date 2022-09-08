  1. Vanguardia
jueves 08 de septiembre de 2022 - 8:50 AM

Farah y Cabal buscarán el paso a su segunda final del US Open

La felicidad que sintieron Juan Sebastián Cabal y Robert Farah cuando consiguieron el cupo a las semifinales del Abierto de Estados Unidos 2022 quedó en evidencia en el abrazo y la sonrisa que intercambiaron los tenistas antes de salir de la pista.
“Estamos muy contentos de volver a estar en esta instancia. Para nosotros siempre es un orgullo jugar en cualquier Grand Slam, que es la élite del tenis mundial. Sabemos lo difícil que es llegar hasta acá. Hay que respetar eso y dar lo mejor en todos los torneos, que es lo que siempre intentamos hacer”, comentó Robert Farah en declaraciones compartidas por Colsanitas.

Pero esta no es una sensación nueva para los vallecaucanos que, este jueves, se miden a la dupla conformada por el estadounidense Rajeev Ram y el británico Joe Salisbury su décima semifinal en torneos de Grand Slam durante los 11 años que llevan jugando juntos.

La primera fue en 2017 en el Roland Garros, torneo en el que han alcanzado esta instancia en cuatro oportunidades (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), y en el que aún no han podido llegar al partido final.

En el Abierto de Australia de 2018 ganaron y accedieron a su primera final de los grandes del tenis como dupla, en la que perdieron contra el croata Mate Pavic y el austriaco Oliver Marach, en dos sets, 4-6 y 4-6.

Los cafeteros disputaron las semifinales de Wimbledon en 2019 (año en que fueron campeones) y 2022, cuando se quedaron en el camino, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (0/7), 6-4, 2-6 y 6-7 (10/4), ante los australianos Mate Pavić y Nikola Mektić, que luego fueron subcampeones.

Los nuestros habían jugado la semifinal del US Open en 2018 y 2019 (cuando se quedaron con el título).

Para acceder a la final, intentar repetir esta gesta y conseguir su tercer grande, tendrán que vencer a Ram y Salisbury, campeones defensores del torneo y primeros en el ranking de dobles de la ATP.

De conseguir una victoria, no solo alcanzarían su segunda final en Estados Unidos, sino que se ubicarían en el puesto 11 del mundo en dobles, y de obtener el campeonato, entrarían al top 10 en la sexta casilla, por lo que estarían entre las ocho duplas que juegan, en noviembre, las finales anuales de la ATP Turín.

