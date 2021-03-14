  1. Vanguardia
Un superclásico argentino con ‘sabor a café’

Mientras que en River Plate figuran los colombianos Rafael Santos Borré y Jorge Carrascal, en Boca Juniors se destacan Frank Fabra, Jorman Campuzano, Edwin Cardona y Sebastián Villa.
El superclásico entre Boca Juniors y River Plate que se jugará hoy, a las 4:00 p.m., en la Bombonera, una vez más tendrá protagonismo de los jugadores colombianos, que se han convertido en hombres claves en los dos elencos.

Además, sin duda, será el plato fuerte de la quinta jornada de la Copa de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

Boca Juniors es cuarto del Grupo B con ocho puntos, producto de dos victorias y dos empates, a una unidad de los tres líderes.

River Plate es sexto del Grupo A con seis unidades, más distanciado del primer puesto.

El Xeneize y el Millonario se enfrentan porque este nuevo torneo argentino incluye un “clásico” interzonal.

Boca Juniors llega invicto y tras golear a Vélez, uno de los líderes, por 1-7.

River Plate se consagró campeón la semana pasada de la Supercopa Argentina al golear a Racing Club por 0-5, pero cayó este lunes ante Argentinos Juniors por 1-0 en la cuarta jornada del torneo local.

En el Xeneize está en duda por lesión el zaguero titular Carlos Izquierdoz, una de las figuras del equipo.

Además, Eduardo Salvio y Emmanuel Mas son baja por lesión.

En el Millonario el único ausente será el zaguero Javier Pinola, tras la recuperación de los laterales Gonzalo Montiel y Fabrizio Angileri.

El partido toma más relevancia, teniendo en cuenta que Boca busca dejar atrás la paternidad de su eterno rival, que en los últimos años le ganó los duelos más importantes, especialemente la final de la Copa Libertadores de América.

Aporte ‘cafetero’

Hablar del superclásico Boca - River es también hablar de los jugadores colombianos, quienes en los últimos 25 años han sido actores principales de varios duelos.

Desde la aparición en Boca Juniors de Óscar Córdoba, Mauricio Serna y Jorge Bermúdez, en el final de la década de los 90, así como en River Plate de Juan Pablo Ángel y Mario Alberto Yepes, quienes dejaron una huella imborrable por sus buenas actuaciones, las dos instituciones han confiado en el talento de los hombres de la tierra de Gabriel García Márquez.

Y es que después figuraron, entre otros, Luis Amaranto Perea, Fabián Vargas, Falcao García, Jairo Patiño y Teófilo Gutiérrez.

En la actualidad, River Plate tiene a dos colombianos en su nómina: Jorge Carrascal y Rafael Santos Borré.

Carrascal, quien viste el número 10 en su camiseta, es el encargado de las ideas del equipo que entrena Marcelo ‘El Muñeco’ Gallardo.

Por su parte, Santos Borré se ha convertido en un delantero temible y que hoy seguramente será titular.

En cuanto a Boca Juniors, se espera que Miguel Ángel Russo, estratega del equipo, cuente con los cuatro colombianos que hay en el plantel.

De esta manera, Frank Fabra, Jorman Campuzano, Edwin Cardona y Sebastián Villa serían inicialistas ante River.

