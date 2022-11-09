  1. Vanguardia
miércoles 09 de noviembre de 2022 - 11:00 AM

10 empresas santandereanas se destacan en Estados Unidos en la Macrorrueda Internacional de Negocios 2022

Son 258 empresas de 18 departamentos, de las cuales 10 son de Santander de agro, metalmecánica, químicos y ciencias de la vida, y moda.
Una variada oferta de agroalimentos, químicos y ciencias de la vida, metalmecánica, sistema moda e Industrias 4.0, presentarán las 258 empresas nacionales que se reunirán con 200 compañías internacionales en la Macrorrueda Internacional de Negocios de Colombia en Estados Unidos, actividad que lidera el Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo con ProColombia en Houston, Texas.

De ese total, 10 son de Santander de agro, metalmecánica, químicos y ciencias de la vida, y moda.

Las jornadas empezarán con una agenda académica el 8 de noviembre, seguida por dos días de citas de negocios, y culminan el 11 de noviembre con visitas de campo que les permitirá a los empresarios colombianos conocer los canales de distribución y comercialización, de acuerdo con cada cadena productiva participante.

El ministro de Comercio, Industria y Turismo, Germán Umaña Mendoza, destacó que “en el Gobierno del presidente, Gustavo Petro, trabajamos para fortalecer nuestra oferta hacia los mercados externos. Queremos impulsar aquellas exportaciones con valor agregado, que incorporen progreso técnico y nos permitan pasar de una economía extractivista hacia una que promueva el desarrollo sostenible de nuestro país”.

El alto funcionario destacó que en este sentido, su cartera avanza con varias acciones para impulsar y fortalecer a las pequeñas y medianas empresas, de manera que logren integrarse en las cadenas internacionales de valor, capten inversión extranjera directa, y mejoren el desarrollo de la capacidad humana. En este propósito de gobierno, esta Macrorrueda de negocios jugará un papel fundamental.

“Con esta actividad comercial multisectorial acompañamos a los empresarios colombianos en su esfuerzo de mantener la dinámica positiva de las exportaciones no mineras con valor agregado de Colombia al mercado de Estados Unidos, al de Latinoamérica y el Caribe. Tendrá un foco especial en empresas mipymes provenientes de distintos departamentos del país, entre municipios Pdet y de menos de 200.000 habitantes, y en negocios que tengan un impacto positivo en las comunidades y en el medio ambiente”, manifestó Carmen Caballero, presidenta de Procolombia.

La actividad de promoción tendrá actividades complementarias como el “Colombia Business Conference” (el 8 de noviembre), un espacio con una agenda académica de temas relevantes de interés, tanto para compradores como para exportadores en temas de Logística y Acceso al Mercado, Sostenibilidad, Inteligencia Artificial y Retos de Aprovisionamiento para Empresas Pequeñas en EE.UU.

El 9 y 10 de noviembre tendrán lugar las citas de negocios y el 11 será el Road to Market Experiences, actividades grupales para exportadores por sector de acuerdo con las oportunidades por zona del mercado. Vale destacar que, previo a esta Macrorrueda Internacional, se están realizando webinars para que los empresarios entiendan mejor los países de Norteamérica y las oportunidades comerciales en esta región.

Igualmente, se sumarán los ejes de Inversión y Turismo, con una conferencia alrededor del pitch de energías renovables, junto con experiencias sensoriales y presentaciones de Colombia como destino turístico.

Lea: Estos son los detalles del acuerdo para acabar el ‘gota a gota’ en Colombia

Los participantes

Dentro de la lista de empresas colombianas confirmadas para este gran encuentro comercial están Bendito, mipyme de Riosucio (Caldas), que se dedica a la confección de vestidos de baño para mujer de origen artesanal, con capacidad de 15.000 unidades por mes y con empleadas madres cabeza de hogar y personas pertenecientes a comunidades indígenas del municipio; Agrogreen Colombia, de Dosquebradas (Risaralda), que produce panela saborizada pulverizada y que compra su materia prima a los paneleros de Quinchía, Risaralda, que ha sufrido el conflicto armado, y Artesanías de Colombia, entidad encargada de mostrar al mundo el patrimonio artesanal y cultural de Colombia, con programas enfocados al trabajo activo con las comunidades Indígenas de los departamentos de la Guajira, Boyacá, Córdoba, Sucre, Chocó, Bolívar, Atlántico, Tolima, Cauca, Arauca, Casanare, Meta, Nariño, Guainía y Amazonas.

Vale destacar que el sector BPO colombiano, al tener una fuerte relación con el mercado estadounidense, tendrá un espacio de negocios, en un salón independiente del principal donde se desarrollará la Macrorrueda, pero ahí mismo en el hotel Hyatt Regency de Houston, Texas. Este se llamará BPO Networking event, en el cual se espera una asistencia de unas 40 a 50 personas, contando tanto a exportadores como a compradores.

Por otro lado, en la versión anterior de la Macrorrueda, que se llevó a cabo en Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, participaron 96 empresas compradoras y 130 empresas exportadoras, en 877 citas de negocios. Esto, dejó US$4,1 millones en compras inmediatas y US$76 millones en expectativas.

De acuerdo con el Dane, las exportaciones no mineras de Colombia, entre enero y agosto de 2022, llegaron a US$14.645 millones, con un incremento de 27,1% frente al mismo periodo de 2021. Estados Unidos fue el principal comprador con US$4.469 millones, con un aumento de 34,1% frente a enero-agosto de 2021. En tanto que los bienes no mineros más exportados por Colombia al mundo fueron café verde, flores frescas, plástico, aceite de palma, banano, acabados para la construcción y derivados de café.

