lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:44 PM

Empresarios de Santander podrán acceder a financiamiento con el programa Empresas + 2023

Para participar, las empresas deben contar con un mínimo de dos años de constitución, tener ventas entre $250 millones y $3.000 millones al año, tener al menos dos personas con dedicación exclusiva al negocio, entre otros requisitos.
  La convocatoria de Empresas + 2023 busca identificar a microempresas de los sectores agroindustria, alimentos y turismo que quieran alcanzar mayor productividad, eficiencia y lograr sus sueños y desarrollo a través de acompañamiento permanente y financiamiento.
Cada año, la Gestora de Proyectos Empresariales, una entidad de Fundación Grupo Social, presenta la Convocatoria Empresas +, para identificar microempresarios que busquen fortalecer su negocio y hacerlo sostenible en el tiempo.

Teniendo en cuenta los retos y dificultades que conlleva construir empresa, y reconociendo que son una pieza fundamental en la creación de empleo y desarrollo del país, esta convocatoria permitirá a los postulados fortalecer su plan de negocios a través de mentorías virtuales.

Las empresas seleccionadas después de un proceso de análisis de inversión contarán con acompañamiento permanente a través de un equipo experto en temas estratégicos, comerciales y financieros y una inversión entre $50 millones y $500 millones, dependiendo de su tamaño y necesidades, vía crédito convertible.

Las empresas interesadas deben operar en 11 departamentos, entre esos Santander, y cumplir los siguientes requisitos:

•Antigüedad: mínimo 2 años de constitución ante una cámara de comercio.

•Tamaño: ventas entre 250 y 3.000 millones de pesos al año.

•Sectores: agroindustria, alimentos y turismo.

•Equipo: mínimo 2 personas con dedicación exclusiva al negocio.

Etapas del proceso:

•Primera etapa: se recibirán hasta el 2 de marzo de 2023 las postulaciones de las empresas en la página www.empresasmas.com.co, proceso sencillo y fácil de realizar.

•Segunda etapa: las empresas que cumplan los requisitos mínimos deberán presentar su plan de negocios en la plataforma y recibirán mentorías virtuales para mejorarlo.

•Tercera etapa: los emprendimientos que continúen en el proceso serán entrevistadas por el equipo de la Gestora de Proyectos de la Fundación Grupo Social donde saldrán los seleccionados. Se elegirán 25 que continúan al proceso de análisis de inversión, donde se definen las necesidades de inversión y el valor del crédito convertible. Se espera realizar 12 nuevas inversiones en 2023.

•Cuarta etapa: luego de aproximadamente un año la Gestora puede tomar la decisión de convertir el crédito desembolsado en acciones, es decir, convertirse en socio de la empresa, asumiendo el compromiso de compartir los retos que conlleva una sociedad y convirtiéndose en un aliado a largo plazo para el crecimiento de la empresa.

Lea también: En Bucaramanga se movieron 2 millones de dólares con los Nacionales de Ruta 2023

Apoyo y financiamiento

Magda Tamayo, gerente de la Gestora de Proyectos Empresariales, frente a la tercera edición de Empresas +, comentó: “Desde la Gestora hemos evidenciado que cada vez hay más colombianos dispuestos a crear empresa, pero son muy pocos los que logran su rentabilidad y sostenibilidad en el tiempo. Por eso, no solo queremos que los emprendimientos accedan a financiamiento, sino, trabajar con ellos hombro a hombro con un acompañamiento permanente para llevar estas iniciativas a otro nivel. Buscamos ser un aliado que realmente hace suyos los sueños de los empresarios y trabaja para alcanzarlos, como lo estamos haciendo con 11 emprendimientos”.

