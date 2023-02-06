  1. Vanguardia
  2. Economía
  3. Local
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 2:37 PM

En Bucaramanga se movieron 2 millones de dólares con los Nacionales de Ruta 2023

El Observatorio de Turismo de la Subdirección de Turismo de Bucaramanga reveló que en cuatro días de competencias se registró una ocupación hotelera de un 62 %, que se traduce en 3.762 turistas, solo contabilizando las 6.000 camas disponibles.
  • Jaime del Río / VANGUARDIA La fiesta deportiva en Bucaramanga llegó a su fin, con Esteban Chaves, quien fue el vencedor élite de los Campeonatos Nacionales de Ruta 2023 y llevará en su uniforme de esta temporada, la bandera colombiana que lo identifica como el campeón nacional.
    Jaime del Río / VANGUARDIA La fiesta deportiva en Bucaramanga llegó a su fin, con Esteban Chaves, quien fue el vencedor élite de los Campeonatos Nacionales de Ruta 2023 y llevará en su uniforme de esta temporada, la bandera colombiana que lo identifica como el campeón nacional.

La fiesta deportiva en Bucaramanga llegó a su fin, con Esteban Chaves, quien fue el vencedor élite de los Campeonatos Nacionales de Ruta 2023 y llevará en su uniforme de esta temporada, la bandera colombiana que lo identifica como el campeón nacional.

También Daniel Felipe Martínez y Nairo Quintana lograron subirse al podio de la prueba élite en el marco de los Nacionales de Ruta 2023.

“Una gran fiesta se vivió en Bucaramanga, la gente respetó y salió a ver a los deportistas. Estamos muy contentos porque logramos una medalla, sabíamos que podíamos ser protagonistas y vamos a seguir trabajando por impulsar a los corredores de nuestro departamento”, aseguró Jorge Duarte, presidente de la Liga de Ciclismo de Santander.

Bucaramanga cerró así una competencia que llenó por cuatro días de deporte las calles de la ciudad y que espera seguir siendo protagonista en los futuros eventos que se presenten en el territorio nacional. Y la economía local se movió.

Suministrada / VANGUARDIA La convocatoria de Empresas + 2023 busca identificar a microempresas de los sectores agroindustria, alimentos y turismo que quieran alcanzar mayor productividad, eficiencia y lograr sus sueños y desarrollo a través de acompañamiento permanente y financiamiento.
Suministrada / VANGUARDIA La convocatoria de Empresas + 2023 busca identificar a microempresas de los sectores agroindustria, alimentos y turismo que quieran alcanzar mayor productividad, eficiencia y lograr sus sueños y desarrollo a través de acompañamiento permanente y financiamiento.
Empresarios de Santander podrán acceder a financiamiento con el programa Empresas + 2023
Archivo / VANGUARDIA Lo que más subió entre la última semana de enero y la primera de febrero del 2023 en comparación con el mismo periodo del 2022, fue la zanahoria con un alza del 62 %, le sigue el arroz (48,61 %), tomate (45,22 %) y cebolla cabezona (44,75 %).
Archivo / VANGUARDIA Lo que más subió entre la última semana de enero y la primera de febrero del 2023 en comparación con el mismo periodo del 2022, fue la zanahoria con un alza del 62 %, le sigue el arroz (48,61 %), tomate (45,22 %) y cebolla cabezona (44,75 %).
¿Le alcanza la plata? Preparar un almuerzo ejecutivo le costaría hasta 19,43 % más que hace un año en Bucaramanga

Lea también: ¿Le alcanza la plata? Preparar un almuerzo ejecutivo le costaría hasta 19,43 % más que hace un año en Bucaramanga

Derrama económica

Tal es el caso que el Observatorio de Turismo de la Subdirección de Turismo de Bucaramanga reveló que en cuatro días de competencias, entre el 2 y el 5 de febrero, se registró una ocupación hotelera de un 62 %, que se traduce en 3.762 turistas, solo contabilizando las 6.000 camas de disponibilidad que tiene Bucaramanga

Según los estudios del ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) para América Latina, los asistentes a eventos deportivos de este tipo generan un gasto promedio diario de 481 dólares.

Asimismo desde Procolombia se estima este gasto entre 300 a 400 dólares diarios.

Por tanto, desde el Observatorio de Turismo, se hizo la fórmula con cautela, entendiendo que existen diversas variables que son difíciles de cuantificar en el momento,” por lo que contabilizamos para los tres días el promedio de un solo día. Esto arroja un total de $8.377 millones o 1,8 millones de dólares”, estimó el Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo.

Sin embargo, existen otras variables, por ejemplo, la Subdirección indicó que se considera que al registro de visitantes a hoteles se debe aumentar un 25 % por las estadías en AirBNB y con familiares y amigos.

Además, existe otro subregistro que incluye economía popular, informal y gastos indirectos. Según datos oficiales, esto debe añadir un 20 % más sobre las estimaciones de gasto del visitante.

Por último, para el Observatorio de Turismo, también debe contarse que fueron 150.000 las personas habitantes de Bucaramanga y su área metropolitana las que salieron a mover las pequeñas y medianas economías del territorio, generando reactivación para el bienestar de las comunidades.

“La apuesta que realizó la Administración municipal desde hace dos años fue generar espacios para propiciar la reactivación económica de Bucaramanga tras la pandemia, en ese propósito, la ciudad se convirtió en una plaza fuerte y competitiva para la realización de eventos de impacto regional. Los resultados de estos Campeonatos Nacionales de Ciclismo de Ruta es una consecuencia de este propósito”, afirmó Daniel Corzo Arévalo, subdirector de Turismo.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad