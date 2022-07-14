  1. Vanguardia
  2. Economía
  3. Nacional
jueves 14 de julio de 2022 - 8:43 AM

¿A cuáles sectores el Gobierno Petro les quieren aplicar impuestos?

Las bebidas azucaradas, los planes de celular y la banca son algunas de las actividades que tiene en el “radar impositivo” el próximo Gobierno.
  • Colprensa / VANGUARDIA
    Colprensa / VANGUARDIA

Las puntadas que vienen dando el presidente electo, Gustavo Petro, y sus futuros coequiperos sobre cómo recaudar mayores ingresos para equilibrar las finanzas del Estado empiezan a generar inquietud en el sector privado.

Y es que además de conocerse detalles de lo que será la reforma tributaria, que busca entre otras cosas que se recauden $50 billones y que 420.000 personas paguen más impuestos, también empiezan a revivir y a tomar fuerza iniciativas que en el pasado han sido sepultadas como la de gravar las bebidas azucaradas. En la mira también están los usuarios de telefonía móvil y el sector bancario.

Bebidas azucaradas

Es así como la ministra de Salud designada, Carolina Corcho, abogó por implementar un impuesto a las bebidas azucaradas, que tendría como objetivo financiar los gastos en salud del Estado y desincentivar el consumo de esos productos procesados.

¿A cuáles sectores el Gobierno Petro les quieren aplicar impuestos?
Video: La digitalización, clave para la transición energética en América Latina
Fotoilustración / VANGUARDIA El ministro designado de Hacienda, José Antonio Ocampo, quien se refirió ayer en varios medios de comunicación a la polémica suscitada por la conformación de la junta directiva de Ecopetrol.
Fotoilustración / VANGUARDIA El ministro designado de Hacienda, José Antonio Ocampo, quien se refirió ayer en varios medios de comunicación a la polémica suscitada por la conformación de la junta directiva de Ecopetrol.
¿Por qué el Gobierno Petro busca cambiar la junta directiva de Ecopetrol?

La idea no es nueva y, aunque ha sido incorporada para su debate en otras reformas tributarias, no ha prosperado. En agosto del año pasado, la Federación Nacional de Departamentos radicó una proposición en el Congreso, para gravar las bebidas endulzadas y azucaradas, y que dicho recaudo fuera directamente al sistema de salud, que fue impactado negativa por la pandemia.

En ese momento, la voz en contra fue la de Fenalco, gremio de los comerciantes, que consideró que una medida de esa magnitud afectaría dramáticamente a los micro y pequeños empresarios del canal tradicional, es decir las tiendas de barrio (ver Paréntesis).

Consultado el gremio por la intención de la ministra Corcho de volver a poner sobre la mesa esta discusión, se indicó que el vocero, Jaime Alberto Cabal, está de vacaciones y no habrá un nuevo pronunciamiento por ahora.

Desde la óptica del experto tributarista Julio César Leal la aplicación de este impuesto no representaría un recaudo significativo, reduciría el consumo de esas bebidas e impactaría negativamente a los estratos 1 y 2 que son los principales consumidores, ya que para estos segmentos de la población estos productos constituyen un “complemento alimenticio”.

Igualmente, consideró que esta iniciativa “parece más una medida vengativa contra un grupo específico, pero no sería una decisión fiscal efectiva para impulsar el recaudo”.

Planes de celulares

Por su parte la ministra designada de Cultura, Patricia Ariza, apuesta porque los planes de celular que cuestan más de $38.000 más IVA, tengan un impuesto del 4%.

El plan de la próxima Mincultura es que con esos recursos se podrían financiar más proyectos para el sector. “La telefonía produce un capital impresionante, entonces un apoyo de la telefonía a la cultura es necesario. Ojalá fuera de todas las instituciones porque la cultura es transversal a todo”, expresó.

Pero, Samuel Hoyos, presidente de la Asociación de la Industria Móvil de Colombia (Asomovil), advirtió que cualquier iniciativa debe analizarse con cuidado, dado el efecto que puede causar entre los usuarios más pobres.

“Cualquier carga adicional que se imponga puede tener un impacto en el acceso de los colombianos a un servicio público esencial como el de telecomunicaciones, internet y telefonía móvil”.

Sobre el segmento poblacional que podría ser objeto de este tipo de iniciativa, Hoyos comentó que serían al rededor de ocho millones de usuarios que hoy están conectados, aunque hizo énfasis en que la peor parte la llevarían aquellos que hoy no tienen acceso a este servicio, pues al aplicársele un nuevo impuesto al consumo su conexión se haría más difícil.

El dirigente gremial precisó que en la actualidad el 48% de los hogares del país no tiene acceso a estos servicios. También anotó que todos los clientes de celulares pagan IVA, y quienes tienen planes superiores a tres UVT ($114.012) pagan un impuesto al consumo de 4%, que se destina a deporte y cultura.

¿Mirando modelos?

En su cuenta de Twitter, Petro llamó la atención sobre una publicación del diario mexicano La Jornada, que da cuenta de cómo España decidió aplicar un elevado impuesto a los bancos, y escribió: “Tenemos en Colombia un elevado déficit fiscal de $83 billones. ¿Quien pagará ese déficit en la sociedad?”.

El texto menciona que el presidente español, Pedro Sánchez, anunció una serie de medidas económicas radicales como un impuesto a la banca y otro a las compañías energéticas, para gravar sus utilidades extraordinarias por dos años.

Frente a esas decisiones, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, resaltó que no son impuestos a los bancos y a las empresas eléctricas, sino a los clientes de esas entidades, o sea todos los españoles. ¿Estará viendo el presidente electo un ejemplo a seguir en España?

Para la salud

Alex Duván Romero Ruiz, magíster en Ciencias Económicas de la Universidad Nacional, estimó el impacto que un impuesto a las bebidas azucaradas tendría para el sistema de salud en el país. Según la investigación, divulgada el año pasado, en términos económicos un impuesto del 24% a las bebidas azucaradas generaría un recaudo de $99,6 billones en los próximos 25 años.

Además, dada la variación en las tasas de morbilidad de la población, se tendría un ahorro en el sistema de salud por $31 billones, por lo que su implementación tendría un efecto económico neto para el país de $130 billones en un cuarto de siglo, según destacó la agencia de noticias de esa universidad.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.
Suscríbete

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad