  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Cultura
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:50 AM

Así será la participación de Colombia en la Feria del Libro en La Habana, Cuba

Colombia será invitado de honor a la edición 31 de la Feria del Libro de La Habana (Cuba), que se realizará entre el 9 al 19 de febrero, donde se presentará la diversidad cultural y literaria colombiana, así como reflexiones alrededor de la construcción de la paz total a partir de iniciativas artísticas y culturales.
  • Así será la participación de Colombia en la Feria del Libro en La Habana, Cuba

“Vamos a hablar de las artes, de las letras. Vamos a ir con una delegación de escritores y escritoras, vamos a hacer un diálogo con el pueblo cubano”, expresó la ministra de Cultura de Colombia, Patricia Ariza Flórez.

Durante diez días, Colombia tendrá la oportunidad de resaltar la importancia de la cultura en la consecución de la paz y, en particular, el rol que tiene la literatura en la construcción de un nuevo relato de país a través de la poesía, la narración, la creación, la mirada crítica sobre la sociedad y el rescate de la memoria.

”Regresar a Cuba como vicepresidenta, después de haber venido como integrante de la mesa de víctimas en los diálogos de paz entre el Estado Colombiano y las FARC, es evidencia de que en Colombia estamos haciendo realidad nuestro anhelo de paz total. Por supuesto, el papel de Cuba en ese camino ha sido fundamental.

Los vínculos culturales entre ambas naciones son un activo binacional que se debe fortalecer y la Feria del Libro de La Habana es la oportunidad de oro en ese sentido", resaltó la vicepresidenta de Colombia, Francia Márquez Mina.Y agregó, "cabe resaltar que Cuba es uno de los países de América Latina que más ha desarrollado sus relaciones diplomáticas con países africanos y cuenta con mayor número de consulados y embajadas. Como vicepresidenta de Colombia tengo, como encargo presidencial, liderar la estrategia África - Caribe; así como la política del Gobierno Nacional de cooperación internacional con los movimientos afrodescendientes e indígenas.

Foto suministrada/VANGUARDIA
Foto suministrada/VANGUARDIA
Elvia Caballero Bueno presenta su libro Mil historias y una vida superándo obstáculos

Lea además: Entrevista | Jimmy Fortuna: “El ritual del cine es de los pocos que nos quedan como civilización”

Esas son otras prioridades de nuestra visita oficial a este hermoso país del Caribe”.Por otro lado, constituye un punto de partida para el trabajo que en 2023 realizarán ambas naciones. En este sentido, se suscribirá un Memorando de Entendimiento para la Cooperación en Culturas, Artes y Patrimonio.“Con la participación en esta feria, Colombia renueva su amistad con un país que enriquece profundamente nuestra vida cultural. De hecho, la presencia de Colombia en la Feria del Libro de La Habana, coincide con la consecución de una nueva etapa en nuestras relaciones políticas con Cuba, que arrancaron con la visita del Canciller Bruno Rodríguez a Bogotá para participar en la posesión del Presidente Petro y que continuó, consolidándose con las consultas políticas realizadas en noviembre de 2022 en La Habana.

En las cuales, durante dos días, mantuvimos un diálogo franco y directo en torno a los asuntos que nos unen, entre ellos, la integración regional y la cultura cómo uno de sus pilares”, explicó el vicecanciller Francisco Coy.Colombia tendrá una agenda que comprende actividades literarias y presentaciones artísticas de algunos decimeros o juglares del país; el grupo musical Enkelé transportará a los asistentes a Colombia con sus melodías y se presentará una variada franja de cine con algunos cortos y largometrajes que representan lo mejor del talento audiovisual en nuestro país. Además, en el Stand de Colombia se realizará la exhibición de 624 libros.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad