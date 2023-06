Stockholm (Sweden), 26/06/2023.- An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a view of the rollercoaster Jetline at the amusement park Grona Lund in Stockholm, Sweden, 26 June 2023. One person died, and nine people were injured after a train of the rollercoaster Jetline (C) derailed on 25 June 2023. Gröna Lund park will be closed this week after the fatal accident. (Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/Marko Saavala/TT SWEDEN OUT