Fotos: Maluma atravesó duro momento y se transformó

Reims (France), 29/08/2021.- Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) and Reims' Yunis Abdelhamid (R) in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France, 29 August 2021. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT ( )