  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Jóvenes
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:21 PM

Millennials y Gen X buscan “retos financieros” para mejorar sus finanzas personales

Sentirse desafiados parece ser una motivación para los Millennials y los Gen Z.
  • Foto suministrada/VANGUARDIA
    Foto suministrada/VANGUARDIA

A medida que aumentan los costos de vida, el buen manejo del dinero se está volviendo más importante en los distintos grupos de edades, que están tratando de hacer que un tema difícil sea gratificante, recurriendo a formas accesibles y entretenidas para ahorrar.

Las finanzas personales serán tendencia este año según Pinterest Predicts 2023, el reporte que predice tendencias con base en las búsquedas de los más de 400 millones de usuarios de la plataforma en todo el mundo. Este estudio, con una precisión del 80% en los últimos tres años, indica que las personas buscarán un enfoque más lúdico para sus finanzas personales, dándole una mayor importancia a los “retos financieros”.

En el contexto de las finanzas personales los retos son útiles ya que la sensación de desafío personal para mejorar puede generar una visión positiva, motivando a cumplir los objetivos planteados.

Sentirse desafiados parece ser una motivación para los Millennials y los Gen Z, quienes están popularizando retos como: desafío de ahorrar 1,000 + 185 %, desafío de ahorros quincenales + 355 %, reto de presupuesto + 135 %, reto de ahorro +155 %,, desafío de sobre de 100 + 145 %.

Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Crean campaña para inclusión en restaurantes de niños con espectro del autismo
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Posgrados en el exterior: Colfuturo gestiona becas hasta del 100 %

Para más inspiración, creadores como @ahorrarmas, que se dedican a dar tips de finanzas y promover este tipo de desafíos, comparten ideas para una boda más económica, trucos de viaje, negocios online, Airbnb y más.

Metodología: Datos de búsquedas globales de Pinterest, período de análisis de septiembre de 2020 a septiembre de 2022.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad