lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 1:52 PM

Posgrados en el exterior: Colfuturo gestiona becas hasta del 100 %

Hasta el 28 de febrero estará abierta la convocatoria del Programa Crédito Beca para quienes quieren hacer maestrías y doctorados fuera del país.
  • Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Como un beneficio adicional para quienes son seleccionados en las convocatorias del Programa Crédito Beca que otorga hasta 50.000 dólares para maestrías y doctorados en el exterior, Colfuturo anunció que tiene firmados 129 convenios con universidades internacionales de alto nivel académico que otorgan hasta el 100 por ciento de beca en sus matrículas, valor estipulado por cada entidad, a los beneficiarios de la Fundación.

Estas becas son ofrecidas por universidades de Norteamérica (Estados Unidos y Canadá), Europa (Alemania, Bélgica, España, Finlandia, Francia, Irlanda, Islandia, Países Bajos, Reino Unido, Suecia, Suiza y la Unión Europea), Oceanía (Australia, Nueva Zelanda), Asia (Singapur) y América Latina (Costa Rica y Ecuador).

“El objetivo de Colfuturo es facilitar la formación de los profesionales colombianos con excelencia académica en las mejores universidades del mundo, por eso no solo les damos un apoyo de hasta USD 50.000 para matrícula, seguro, gastos de sostenimiento, pasaje y gastos de instalación, sino que buscamos convenios con las mejores universidades para les den un beneficio adicional”, explicó Jerónimo Castro, su director ejecutivo.

Los profesionales que se financien con Colfuturo tienen la oportunidad de recibir una condonación de hasta el 80 % de su crédito dependiendo de las decisiones que tomen al finalizar sus estudios. Si regresan a Colombia y permanecen por 3 años en el país, podrían obtener la condonación máxima del monto solicitado, cumpliendo los siguientes requisitos: 20 % si se gradúan de estudios de MBA, maestría en Administración y Derecho; 40 % si se gradúan del resto de áreas de estudio, o del doctorado financiado por Colfuturo; 20 % si se vinculan laboralmente de tiempo completo como funcionarios públicos, como docentes o investigadores de una entidad educativa de tiempo completo (10 % en el primer año, 5 % en el segundo año y 5 % en el tercer año); 20 % si trabajan fuera de Bogotá y su área metropolitana (10 % en el primer año, 5 % en el segundo año y 5 % en el tercer año).

Millennials y Gen X buscan “retos financieros” para mejorar sus finanzas personales

Para postularse a estas becas que ha firmado Colfuturo, el profesional debe ser beneficiario del Programa Crédito Beca. La Fundación envía a la universidad el listado de personas que van a estudiar en dicha entidad y es ella quien decide a quienes otorga estos descuentos.

Actualmente, la Fundación está realizando webinars informativos para que los colombianos conozcan en qué universidades, a través de Colfuturo, pueden acceder a becas del 100 %. Para agendarse pueden consultar el calendario de evento en www.colfuturo.org.

“Con estos convenios buscamos que nuestros beneficiarios tengan más recursos para financiar sus estudios en las mejores universidades del mundo y que, de ese modo, tengan la posibilidad de vivir una experiencia multicultural que los enriquezcan a ellos, a sus familias y al país”, señaló Castro.

