  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Salud
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

¿Por qué es clave la rutina de sueño en los estudiantes?

Los padres se preguntan cómo lograr que sus hijos vuelvan a la normalidad cuando inicia el nuevo año escolar. Los expertos aconsejan un horario adecuado de sueño que permita su desempeño académico y buen comportamiento.
  • Dormir mal genera somnolencia en los estudiantes, afecta su rendimiento y su salud. Internet / VANGUARDIA
    Dormir mal genera somnolencia en los estudiantes, afecta su rendimiento y su salud. Internet / VANGUARDIA

Comprometidos con la verdad

Sabemos que te apasiona estar bien informado y que quieres seguir conectado con el periodismo independiente, de calidad y las buenas historias. Por eso, te invitamos a considerar adquirir una suscripción digital.

¡Mira esta propuesta exclusiva para ti!

Beneficios
  • Acceso ilimitado a www.vanguardia.com y contenido EXCLUSIVO para suscriptores.
  • Versión digital del periódico impreso, acceso a las últimas 30 ediciones.
  • Boletín electrónico con recomendaciones de nuestros editores.
  • Sopa de letras y sudokus interactivos.
  • Videos, fotogalerías e infografías.
  • Mejor experiencia de lectura con menos publicidad.
  • Descuentos en productos y experiencias a través del Club Vital.
Suscríbete por 12 meses y te damos 15
OFERTA ESPECIAL
Precio regular: $179.500 Paga: $118.800
Suscríbete
*No incluye periódico impreso
OFERTA ESPECIAL
Paga 12 meses y te damos 15 Precio regular: $179.500 Por $118.800
Suscríbete
*No incluye periódico impreso

Si tienes acceso a la suscripción digital pero no parece cargar correctamente el contenido, refresca tu acceso aquí.

Nuestra mejor noticia

En Vanguardia queremos que te mantengas bien informado. Te invitamos a considerar ser suscriptor digital y seguir conectado con el periodismo independiente y de calidad, investigaciones, buenas historias y todos nuestros contenidos.

¡Mira esta propuesta exclusiva para ti!

Beneficios
  • Acceso ilimitado a www.vanguardia.com y contenido EXCLUSIVO para suscriptores.
  • Versión digital del periódico impreso, acceso a las últimas 30 ediciones.
  • Boletín electrónico con recomendaciones de nuestros editores.
  • Sopa de letras y sudokus interactivos.
  • Videos, fotogalerías e infografías.
  • Mejor experiencia de lectura con menos publicidad.
  • Descuentos en productos y experiencias a través del Club Vital.
Suscríbete por 12 meses y te damos 15
OFERTA ESPECIAL
Precio regular: $179.500 Paga: $118.800
Suscríbete
*No incluye periódico impreso
OFERTA ESPECIAL
Paga 12 meses y te damos 15 Precio regular: $179.500 Por $118.800
Suscríbete
*No incluye periódico impreso

Ya tengo mi suscripción:

Ingresar

Olvidé mi contraseña

Límite de dispositivos diarios alcanzado

Has alcanzado el límite de dispositivos diarios desde los cuales acceder a nuestro contenido.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad