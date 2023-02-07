  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Babyshower

La pareja conformada por Mayra Moreno y Jhair Julián Forero organizaron un babyshower para celebrar la llegada de su hijo, Gabriel Julián.
  • Hernán Moreno Caballero, Mayra Yannet Moreno Rey, Yannet Rey Hernández y Jhair Julián Forero. Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA
Image
Ángela Castro Ariza

Periodista de Vanguardia desde 1996. Egresada de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga. Editora de la sección de Tendencias y Vanguardia Kids. Editora nocturna.

@acastro72

acastro@vanguardia.com

