  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Sociales
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Firma de convenio

En días pasados se llevó a cabo en el auditorio de la Cámara de Comercio de Bucaramanga la firma del convenio entre la Superintendencia de Vigilancia y Seguridad Privada, y el Ministerio de Trabajo, en el marco de “La formalización en el sector de la Vigilancia y Seguridad Privada”.
  • Ángel Gutiérrez, subsecretario del Interior; Gilberto Arias, jefe de Seguridad de Vanguardia; Gloria Isabel Sierra, GPS Seguridad de Montepetrol; Eduard Badillo Maldonado, jefe de Seguridad Agroindustrial del Sur del Cesar; Antonio Linares, gerente de Defender y Luis Antonio Marín, de Seguridad Comunera Limitada. Diego Calderón / VANGUARDIA
    Ángel Gutiérrez, subsecretario del Interior; Gilberto Arias, jefe de Seguridad de Vanguardia; Gloria Isabel Sierra, GPS Seguridad de Montepetrol; Eduard Badillo Maldonado, jefe de Seguridad Agroindustrial del Sur del Cesar; Antonio Linares, gerente de Defender y Luis Antonio Marín, de Seguridad Comunera Limitada. Diego Calderón / VANGUARDIA
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Image
Ángela Castro Ariza

Periodista de Vanguardia desde 1996. Egresada de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga. Editora de la sección de Tendencias y Vanguardia Kids. Editora nocturna.

@acastro72

acastro@vanguardia.com

Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad