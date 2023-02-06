  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Tendencias
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:37 PM

Presupuestos para la Igualdad: una alianza por los derechos de las mujeres colombianas

La alianza es liderada por la Embajada de Canadá, ONU Mujeres, la Consejería Presidencial para la Equidad de la Mujer, el Departamento Nacional de Planeación, cinco Ministerios, dos gobernaciones y ocho alcaldías.
  • Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
    Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA

En un país como Colombia, de renta media alta, la planeación y presupuestación con enfoque de género es una de las estrategias más transformadoras y aceleradoras para el logro de la igualdad de género y los derechos de las mujeres.

Colombia ha tenido una buena práctica en este sentido y se espera que de cara al nuevo Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (PND) 2022 – 2026 se sigan consolidando estas herramientas con las que se logró que en el pasado Plan se visibilizaran 5.4 billones de pesos en el Plan Plurianual de inversiones en el marco del Pacto por la Equidad de las Mujeres.

A nivel global, más de 90 países usan presupuestos con enfoque de género, se destacan Canadá, España, Italia, Rwanda, Marruecos y Zimbabwe, entre otros. En América Latina países como México, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Perú y Uruguay han desarrollado estrategias para hacer del enfoque de género una realidad en la gestión pública de sus gobiernos.

Por ello, el gobierno de Canadá, ONU Mujeres, la Consejería Presidencial para la Equidad de la Mujer y el Departamento Nacional de Planeación oficializaron la alianza Presupuestos para la Igualdad, iniciativa dirigida a brindar asistencia técnica a los sectores de Justicia, Trabajo, Agricultura, Comercio y Ambiente, así como a las Gobernaciones de Antioquia y Meta, y a las alcaldías de Cumbal, Timbiquí, Santander de Quilichao, Villavicencio, Maicao, Riohacha, Cartagena y Santa Marta con el fin de identificar proyectos estratégicos que respondan a las necesidades de mujeres y niñas.

Presupuestos para la Igualdad: una alianza por los derechos de las mujeres colombianas
¡Pilas, fanáticos de The Last of Us! Se adelanta el quinto episodio de la serie
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Trabajo flexible, ¿el motor de la oficina del futuro?

La iniciativa busca además fortalecer el uso del Trazador Presupuestal para la Equidad de la Mujer, herramienta que desde 2019 permite orientar la inversión pública de manera más efectiva y eficiente hacia el cierre de las brechas de género permitiendo identificar y optimizar los recursos que se destinan en favor de la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres en todos los programas y proyectos a nivel nacional y territorial.

En Colombia se han realizado pilotos territoriales donde la articulación del sector mujeres, movilidad, seguridad, planeación y hacienda, hicieron que se redistribuyeran las prioridades de presupuestación en zonas donde estaba siendo de mayor afectación para las mujeres, mejorando así sus condiciones de vida.

Por ello, como parte de la alianza, se articulará el trabajo con organizaciones de mujeres en los territorios mencionados, quienes recibirán asistencia para usar el Trazador y fortalecer su capacidad de liderazgo y articulación frente al diálogo con las entidades nacionales y territoriales para concretar de manera más efectiva sus agendas de trabajo en las regiones.

Esta alianza prevé igualmente la incidencia en los planes territoriales de desarrollo que se formularán con la llegada de nuevas autoridades locales que serán elegidas en octubre de 2024 para que las voces de las mujeres estén en el centro de este ejercicio de planeación.

Al respecto, Bibiana Aído, representante país de ONU Mujeres Colombia, señaló que “quedan tan solo ocho años para alcanzar las metas de la Agenda 2030. En ese lapso habrá dos Planes de Desarrollo en Colombia (2022-2026 y 2027-2030), dos nuevos instrumentos de política pública que son cruciales para cumplir con lo comprometido, y es fundamental que se incorporen en estos los derechos de las mujeres con presupuesto asociado y se integre la transversalidad de género para asegurar que nadie se quede atrás”.

Por su parte, Marianick Tremblay, Embajadora de Canadá en Colombia, señaló que “la administración pública, tanto canadiense como colombiana tiene un papel clave en atender a las necesidades y prioridades de las mujeres y niñas para seguir cerrando brechas de género. Eso implica movilizar recursos públicos y utilizarlos de manera más eficaz, transparente y justa, con resultados positivos para toda la población”.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad