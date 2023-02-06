  1. Vanguardia
Trabajo flexible, ¿el motor de la oficina del futuro?

Si bien el teletrabajo ha demostrado su efectividad, también es necesario aprovechar las ventajas de lo presencial conforme las condiciones sanitarias lo van permitiendo.
    Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA

El 2023 pareciera traer consigo una nueva normalidad para todos, sin embargo, es claro que no estamos regresando al mismo espacio laboral que a inicios de la pandemia. Pese a que el teletrabajo marcó un antes y un después para el sector empresarial, en la mayoría de los casos se implementó como una medida de emergencia que permitiera mantener la continuidad de negocio. Sin embargo, , tras un paulatino levantamiento de las restricciones sanitarias y la reapertura de cada vez más espacios centrados en lo presencial, ¿cuál es el siguiente paso?

De acuerdo con un estudio de Gallup, antes del 2020, los índices de empleados desarrollándose en modelos de trabajo remoto eran inferiores al 10%, cifras que se incrementaron hasta alcanzar 70% del capital humano en la etapa más crítica de la coyuntura sanitaria. Estos números se transformaron de forma importante en el último año, al grado que si bien gran parte de los trabajadores (42%) se desempeñan bajo un modelo híbrido, solo 39% continúan operando exclusivamente fuera de la oficina.

Lo anterior muestra que, si bien el teletrabajo ha demostrado su efectividad, también se vuelve necesario aprovechar las ventajas de lo presencial conforme las condiciones sanitarias lo van permitiendo. Tales dinámicas ponen al factor humano al centro de las estrategias empresariales, haciendo de la flexibilidad un elemento crítico para el futuro del trabajo.

Para muchos, este paradigma establece una nueva forma de percibir las prestaciones laborales: 62% de los empleados señalan que contar con la opción de trabajar a distancia es un punto decisivo entre mantener o cambiar de trabajo. En contraste, otra investigación señala que 66% de los líderes de negocio ya requieren que sus colaboradores asistan a la oficina, mientras que 73% de los que aún mantienen esquemas híbridos habilitarán modelos presenciales en los próximos seis meses.

Para lograr un regreso efectivo a las oficinas, encontrando un punto medio entre ambas perspectivas, los modelos híbridos o flexibles aparecen como una solución, resaltando la importancia de considerar tres ejes para desplegarlo de forma exitosa:

1. Tecnología: plataforma de productividad y colaboración

La digitalización se convirtió en un eslabón clave para las operaciones empresariales. Por ejemplo, un estudio del 2021 de Microsoft, reveló que 9 de cada 10 pymes consideran que la adopción de nuevas tecnologías es importante para la reactivación de su empresa. 3 de cada 4 indicaron que sus negocios se reinventarán a partir de la incorporación de nuevas tecnologías, y 7 de cada 10 pymes colombianas están capacitando a sus empleados en temas más tecnológicos.

Estas inversiones no solo permiten desbloquear nuevos niveles en el potencial de los colaboradores, sin importar donde se encuentren físicamente, sino que también ayudan a los negocios a dar el salto a nuevos modelos económicos donde los datos y la inteligencia juegan un rol fundamental, haciendo a las organizaciones más ágiles, competitivas y resilientes.

2. Hacer de la protección una prioridad

Temas de seguridad, privacidad y confidencialidad marcan algunas de las principales preocupaciones y argumentos de las empresas, para regresar a los ambientes corporativos. Ante un creciente ecosistema de amenazas y vulnerabilidades cibernéticas, resulta más importante que nunca contar con equipos confiables y personal capacitado para garantizar la integridad de datos, credenciales, procesos, activos y personas, dentro y fuera de la oficina.

3. Al centro, la flexibilidad

Uno de los ejes rectores para un regreso exitoso a la oficina radica en la adaptabilidad: lo que funciona para uno, no necesariamente es una solución absoluta, por ejemplo, pese a que a escala global 76% de los empleados sienten que son igual de productivos trabajando desde casa que en la oficina.

Una encuesta realizada por Citrix y OnePoll el año pasado afirma que el 52% de los colombianos laboralmente activos ya estaban trabajando en modalidades de trabajo remoto o híbrido, lo que demuestra en gran medida que los modelos han cambiado y la flexibilidad es una prioridad en la actualidad.

Ante estas necesidades, el cómputo de nueva generación representa un aliado clave para construir mejores experiencias de trabajo, ofreciendo plataformas laborales a medida de los requerimientos empresariales y que hagan más sencillo el día a día de os colaboradores. Soluciones basadas en Procesadores AMD Ryzen PRO dan a los negocios ese balance, optimizando preocupaciones complejas de administración o seguridad sin comprometer el desempeño, creatividad, bienestar y colaboración de los equipos de trabajo.

Es indiscutible que el regreso a las oficinas será una realidad en los próximos meses: de acuerdo con la última encuesta Pulso Social del Dane, 91% de los colaboradores van a las empresas presencialmente y manejan modelos de trabajo híbridos y flexibles.

En más de un sentido, el éxito de estas estrategias parte de poner un énfasis en el factor humano, dándoles no solo opciones que se adapten mejor a su estilo de vida, sino también poniendo a su disposición las herramientas que necesitan para ser más productivos de forma sencilla, intuitiva y eficiente.

