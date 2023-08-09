  1. Vanguardia
Quedan en libertad los cuatro sindicados del homicidio de Brayan Barrera en el Mirador del Aeropuerto

Un juez de garantías dejó en libertad a los cuatro capturados por el homicidio de Brayan Alexis Barrera Uribe de 28 años de edad, que fue asesinado en la madrugada del lunes festivo 7 de agosto, al recibir una puñalada en el pecho. En las audiencias uno de los sindicados aceptó ser el responsable del homicidio.
El pasado lunes festivo 7 de agosto, la Policía Metropolitana de Bucaramanga reportó la captura de tres hombres y una mujer que fueron sindicados del homicidio de Brayan Alexis Barrera Uribe de 28 años de edad, que fue asesinado tras recibir una herida con arma cortopunzante en horas de la madrugada en el sector conocido como el Mirador del Aeropuerto, en Lebrija.

Culminadas las audiencias, uno de los capturados, identificado como Jucein Camilo Sierra Delgado, un ayudante de construcción, confesó ante la Fiscalía ser el responsable de propinarle la herida con un puñal a la altura del pecho. Además aceptó los cargos por homicidio agravado.

Esta confesión permitió que los otros tres capturados quedaran en libertad, entre los que se encontraba una mujer y dos hombres, uno de ellos hermano de Jucein Camilo.

Al confeso agresor también se le impuso una medida no privativa de la libertad. El juez de garantías decidió dejarlo libre y portará un brazalete del Inpec, no obstante seguirá vinculado al homicidio de Brayan Barrera.

En las audiencias también se conoció que los motivos de la agresión estarían relacionados con que Brayan Barrera, la víctima fatal, en presunto estado de alicoramiento llegó al lugar, al Mirador del Aeropuerto, e intentó seducir a una de las mujeres que acompañaban a la persona que le propinó la mortal herida.

“La tomó de la mano y esto generó que Jucein Camilo le reclamara por su actuación. Luego hubo una discusión y agresiones físicas. Jucein Camilo sacó de su bolsillo un puñal y lo agredió en el pecho. Según el testimonio, no eran conocidos”, se expresó en la audiencia.

Luego lo llevaron en un vehículo particular hasta el Hospital de Lebrija y allí dejaron el cuerpo sin vida y trataron de huir.

“Lo dejaron en el Hospital de Lebrija y no se identificaron y se fueron del centro asistencial. Pero el celador dio aviso a la Policía y se desplegó un ‘plan candado’ y cuando iban llegando al casco urbano de Girón fueron capturados”, señaló el fiscal encargado del caso.

Brayan Alexis Barrera era soltero, residía en Lebrija, laboraba en el campo y también como ayudante de construcción. Su familia aseguró no estar de acuerdo con la decisión de dejar en libertad a su agresor y espera que en la etapa de juicio sea enviado a prisión.

