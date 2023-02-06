lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Campeonatos nacionales: Las estrellas del ciclismo mundial brillaron en Bucaramanga

La fiesta deportiva en la capital de Santander llegó a su fin, Esteban Chaves fue el vencedor élite de los Campeonatos Nacionales y llevará en su uniforme de esta temporada, la bandera colombiana que lo identifica como el campeón nacional. Nairo Quintana se llevó una gran ovación de la gente que sigue demostrándole su cariño por todo lo que el corredor ha logrado, y demostrado a lo largo de su carrera.
  • Marco Valencia / VANGUARDIA
    Marco Valencia / VANGUARDIA
  • / VANGUARDIA
    / VANGUARDIA
  • Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA
    Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA

El ciclismo colombiano vivió un día memorable de la mano de Esteban Chaves, Daniel Felipe Martínez y Nairo Quintana, quienes lograron subirse al podio de la prueba élite en el marco de los Nacionales de Ruta 2023.

Desde muy temprano, los alrededores del estadio Alfonso López se llenaron de entusiasmo y alegría por parte de los seguidores del deporte de dos ruedas, quienes estuvieron presentes a lo largo de la ruta establecida por la Federación de Ciclismo para la jornada de cierre del certamen.

Nairo Quintana, el

más ovacionado

Uno de los primeros en arribar al punto de partida fue Nairo Quintana, el boyacense, quien fue el más aclamado por la gente, llegó en un bus altamente custodiado. Los curiosos regaron rápidamente la voz y en pocos minutos, la Policía tuvo que reforzar la seguridad para evitar que los fanáticos interrumpieran la privacidad del corredor.

Antes de comenzar la prueba y por la insistencia de los seguidores que cada vez coreaban más fuerte el nombre del deportista, Nairo salió a la tarima y saludó al público, los niños fueron protagonistas al llevar distintas pancartas con el objetivo de animar al histórico colombiano.

Esteban Chaves se coronó campeón nacional

La prueba comenzó con el liderato momentáneo del Team Medellín, equipo en el cual corre Miguel Ángel López, uno de los favoritos a llevarse el título; sin embargo, la suerte lo dejó por fuera de la disputa. A pocos kilómetros de finalizar la carrera, ‘Supermán’ sufrió un pinchazo en una de las ruedas de su bicicleta.

La primera vuelta se vio enmarcada por una fuga de cinco corredores, Fabio Duarte, Brayan Fernández, Germán Chaves, Néstor Rueda y Diego Ochoa, fueron los primeros encargados de tirar adelante y de separar el pelotón general.

Posteriormente en la cuarta vuelta, la situación del grupo de fuga cambió, tres corredores tomaron la posición delantera, Einer Rubio del Movistar Team, Sebastián Castaño del Orgullo Paisa, Esneider Báez del Tolima y Diego Ochoa del EPM.

En la quinta, Rubio se separó del grupo de fuga por un problema relacionado con los cambios de su bicicleta, el pelotón general descontó segundos sobre los escapados y aunque no los alcanzaron, los neutralizaron totalmente.

Miguel Ángel López siempre contó con el apoyo de su equipo, quienes intentaron impulsarlo en distintas ocasiones; a pesar de esto, Brandon Rivera, Nairo Quintana y Esteban Chaves, siempre le siguieron los pedalazos al campeón nacional de la prueba contrarreloj.

En la vuelta definitiva las emociones no pararon, los ciclistas siguieron sorprendiendo, en esta oportunidad el turno fue de Esteban Chaves, el deportista del EF Team no esperó al desarrollo de las estrategias de sus rivales y atacó en un momento clave que le dejó con ventaja de 250 metros de diferencia aproximadamente sobre sus rivales.

Daniel Felipe Martínez y Nairo Quintana intentaron alcanzar al bogotano, pero fue imposible, Chaves pasó en primer lugar la línea de meta y se convirtió por primera vez en su historia, en el nuevo campeón de los Nacionales de Ruta.

El corredor, quien aún no tiene su calendario definido para la presente temporada, comenzó el año de la mejor forma y volvió a la senda de la victoria luego de un periodo sin subirse en un podio; la última vez que lo logró en una carrera internacional fue en la cuarta etapa de la Vuelta a Cataluña en el 2021.

La voz de los protagonistas

El tercer lugar del podio fue ocupado por Nairo Quintana, el hijo de Cómbita reiteró que se siente con confianza para correr en Europa.

“Todos los días tengo entrenamientos, día a día, el cariño de la gente es grande, las oraciones de las abuelitas, de las mamás que ven en mi un ejemplo para sus hijos, hoy se reúne todo eso y hacen una explosión de amor, esta carrera fue en respuesta de lo que he recibido”, mencionó el pedalista.

Por su parte, Daniel Felipe Martínez se llevó la medalla de plata, el competidor del Ineos se mostró sorprendido por la acogida que tuvo el evento por parte de los santandereanos.

“La Ciudad Bonita nunca defrauda, estuvo espectacular, la gente a los lados de las carreteras, el apoyo se sintió, el cariño, estoy muy feliz de poder estar aquí”, indicó Martínez.

De igual forma, señaló que la prueba estuvo exigente y que al final todo se definió a la fuerza.

El turno llegó para el portador de la tricolor, el nuevo campeón, Esteban Chaves, con su gran sonrisa, no pudo ocultar su felicidad y con su mamá al lado, celebró la victoria.

“Fue un día muy exigente, muy bonito, al final quedamos los más fuertes, hubo muchos ataques y tuve la suerte de ganar, tuve mucha calma y eso me ayudó”, sostuvo el campeón.

Antes de finalizar, el bogotano agradeció a los seguidores en Bucaramanga.

“Nos recibieron de una manera increíble, yo creo que nunca había visto tanta afición en mi vida, toda la vuelta hubo gente, parecía un estadio, se sintió el calor de las personas, hay una afición muy grande y eso me sorprende”, agregó el ciclista.

El balance santandereano

El equipo local tuvo la fortuna, de la mano de Ana Cristina Sanabria, de lograr una medalla de bronce en la contrarreloj élite de damas.

“Una gran fiesta se vivió en Bucaramanga, la gente respetó y salió a ver a los deportistas. Estamos muy contentos porque logramos una medalla, sabíamos que podíamos ser protagonistas y vamos a seguir trabajando por impulsar a los corredores de nuestro departamento”, aseguró Jorge Duarte, presidente de la Liga de Ciclismo de Santander.

Bucaramanga cierra así una competencia que llenó por cuatro días de deporte las calles de la ciudad y que espera seguir siendo protagonista en los futuros eventos que se presenten en el territorio nacional.

