Campeonatos nacionales: Las estrellas del ciclismo mundial brillaron en Bucaramanga

Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH ( )