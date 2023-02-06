lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:48 AM

Video: Investigan si niño que murió por múltiples golpes en Bucaramanga habría sido abusado sexualmente

Las autoridades hallaron las suficientes evidencias para inculparlo por los delitos de homicidio agravado, acceso carnal agravado y tortura agravada.

La Sijin de la Policía capturó en la noche de este viernes en el centro de Bucaramanga a un hombre quien podría ser el homicida del menor de dos años que murió el pasado 31 de enero, por múltiples golpes en su cuerpo en el barrio Morrorrico de Bucaramanga.

Las autoridades hallaron las suficientes evidencias para inculparlo por los delitos de homicidio agravado, acceso carnal agravado y tortura agravada.

De acuerdo con la investigación adelantada por un grupo especial de la Sijin, habría sido este hombre de nacionalidad venezolana, el que presuntamente le habría causado el deceso al pequeño que murió en el Hospital Universitario de Santander, tras ser llevado inconsciente y con múltiples traumas en su frágil humanidad.

Un funcionario de la unidad de inteligencia se encargó de leerle los derechos e informarle los hechos por los que era sindicado a lo cual el hombre hizo un gesto de no aceptarlos.

No obstante fue llevado en una patrulla para ser presentado ante la autoridad competente.

“Le estoy notificado una orden de captura expedida por un juez de control de garantías y la Fiscalía, por tres delitos. El motivo de su captura es que la Fiscalía presume su responsabilidad por los hechos ocurridos el 31 de enero de 2023 en el sector de Morrorrico de Bucaramanga, en donde un menor de edad fue víctima de agresiones físicas y sexuales y posteriormente pierde la vida en un centro médico”, leyó el miembro de la Sijin.

El sindicado fue dejado en poder de la Fiscalía donde fue presentado ante un juez de garantías para legalizar la captura, imputar los cargos e imponer la medida de aseguramiento.

De manera inicial se había informado que el niño rodó por unas escaleras y esto habría generado su deceso, de manera accidental.

Como la víctima tenía varios traumas en distintas partes del cuerpo, el hospital optó por alertar a las autoridades respectivas, para que se adelantara una investigación.

Solo que al escuchar el relato de los familiares, las pruebas médicas del HUS y el dictamen de Medicina Legal, la versión no fue creíble para las autoridades.

Y es que los golpes que tenía no coincidían con la supuesta caída que aseguraban los padres, por esa razón, la Fiscalía una vez llegó al centro asistencial, hizo las indagaciones preliminares sobre este deceso.

El Secretario del Interior de Bucaramanga, el general en uso de buen retiro, Manuel Antonio Vásquez, ya había entregado algunos detalles de la forma como murió el infante.

“Presenta hematomas, fracturas, equimosis múltiple, y los más angustiante es la alerta que se nos da sobre un posible maltrato y hasta abuso. De llegarse a corroborar esto con Medicina Legal estaríamos frente a un hecho aberrante que debemos esclarecer en el menor tiempo junto a la Fiscalía y la Policía, es un hecho que no podemos tolerar”, expresó el secretario.

El cuerpo del menor permanecía en la morgue a la espera de esclarecer su deceso y para ser entregado a sus familiares y que le brinden la cristiana sepultura.

Se espera que hoy las autoridades de Bucaramanga en una rueda de prensa entreguen más detalles de la captura y la participación de otros familiares en este hecho que ha llamado la atención de la comunidad por tratarse de un niño que falleció de manera violenta y se inculpa a su padrastro.

