domingo 05 de febrero de 2023 - 10:33 AM

Albares espera que el derribo del globo espía chino no suponga “una escalada”

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, José Manuel Albares, confía en que el derribo del globo espía chino que sobrevolaba el espacio aéreo estadounidense no lleve a “una escalada” en el “momento de tensión” entre “dos grandes potencias mundiales”.
Albares ha indicado, en una entrevista este domingo en Antena 3, que sigue con “bastante preocupación” el episodio, por el que China ha expresado una protesta a Estados Unidos al considerar que sobrerreaccionó ante un globo de carácter civil que entró en territorio estadounidense de modo accidental.

El ministro español espera “que se esclarezcan los hechos”, porque “hay principios de derecho internacional que son incuestionables”, y al mismo tiempo “que todo se resuelva por la vía diplomática”.

El derribo del globo le parece que “era una de las posibilidades”, aunque prefiere Albares no opinar sobre una decisión de Estados Unidos en “su propio espacio aéreo”.

Acerca del apedreo a dos agentes de Vigilancia Aduanera por contrabandistas de tabaco en la costa del peñón de Gibraltar, Albares ha reiterado que rechaza “tajantemente” el planteamiento británico acerca de su soberanía sobre esas aguas próximas a una playa gibraltareña, que “son españolas”.

“Somos flexibles para alcanzar esa zona de proximidad compartida para Gibraltar y para los 270.000 españoles del Campo de Gibraltar, pero somos totalmente inflexibles en la defensa de la soberanía de los intereses de España”, ha apuntado Albares sobre el acuerdo que negocian con las autoridades británicas.

Respecto a la reunión de alto nivel (RAN) entre los gobiernos de Marruecos y España celebrada esta semana, la duodécima, el ministro de Exteriores ha valorado que haya resultado con “más acuerdos”, veinte, que las anteriores, y que haya tenido más participación de ministros que las precedentes, veintiocho.

“Marca un antes y un después en la relación España-Marruecos”, ha subrayado Albares, una nueva relación que ha resumido como “de respeto mutuo, beneficio mutuo, comunicación permanente y ausencia de acciones unilaterales”.

