miércoles 09 de noviembre de 2022 - 3:35 PM

Annette Taddeo, la santandereana que perdió las elecciones en Estados Unidos

La santandereana demócrata intentó ocupar uno de los 435 escaños de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, la republicana María Elvira Salazar le ganó la curul.
Annete Taddeo, de Barrancabermeja, Santander, fue la única colombiana que postuló su nombre para llegar al Congreso de Estados Unidos, en las elecciones legislativas del pasado martes, las cuales fueron un verdadero termómetro para medir lo que serán los últimos dos años de gobierno de la Casa Blanca.

Con el aval del partido Demócrata, el mismo del presidente Joe Biden y de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, la santandereana compitió contra su rival republicana, María Elvira Salazar, quien le arrebató la curul del Distrito 27 de La Florida.

Taddeo es empresaria desde hace más de 30 años. Nació en Barrancabermeja, pero se crió en Bucaramanga. La demócrata dice que en la finca que su familia tenía, sobre el Puente Sogamoso, las Farc los despojaron y secuestraron a sus padres.

"Vine aquí a trabajar a los 17 años. Sé lo que es trabajar", dijo la militante del partido de Joe Biden en entrevista con Noticias RCN.

Annette Taddeo alcanzó el 42.7% de la votación, lo que representó 101.339 sufragios, mientras que su contrincante, la republicana María Elvira Salazar, logró el 57.3%, unos 136.006, quedándose así con la curul del Distrito 27 de La Florida.

"No necesito un título para hacer una mierda. Dije que estaba en esta carrera por mi hija Sofía, y esa es la verdad. Me niego a rendirme porque cuando fallamos, le fallamos a nuestra próxima generación. Seguiré luchando porque vale la pena luchar por la libertad", dijo la demócrata luego de conocer la derrota.

Y es que la colombiana no tuvo una batalla fácil en la contienda electoral. Mientras que ella incursionaba en los terrenos políticos, su contrincante era María Elvira Salazar, una reconocida periodista cubana que estuvo durante varios años en la televisión estadounidense y ya completaba un periodo en la Cámara de Representantes, haciéndole férrea oposición a Joe Biden y a Kamala Harris.

"¡Ganamos! Derrotamos a los socialistas extremistas. Este 2022 es el año de los hispanos republicanos. ¿Si Dios contigo, quién contra ti?", escribió Salazar en sus redes sociales cuando a penas se conocían resultados preliminares.

En medio de la campaña política, las dos candidatas tuvieron varios encuentros verbales en los cuales demostraron sus disferencias. Annette tildó a Salazar de "mentirosa", mientras que la cubana le dijo "extremista".

