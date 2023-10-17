  1. Vanguardia
António Guterres está "horrorizado por el asesinato" de civiles en hospital de Gaza

Guterres, que no se pronuncia sobre la autoría, recuerda en un tuit que los hospitales y el personal médico "están protegidos por la ley humanitaria internacional".
    EFE / VANGUARDIA

El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, dijo este martes estar "horrorizado por el asesinato de cientos de palestinos civiles" en el hospital Al Ahli de la ciudad de Gaza, en un bombardeo del que se culpan mutuamente Israel y los palestinos y que ha dejado ya al menos 500 muertos, entre ellos muchas mujeres y niños.

Guterres, que no se pronuncia sobre la autoría, recuerda en un tuit que los hospitales y el personal médico "están protegidos por la ley humanitaria internacional".

Posteriormente, en un breve comunicado distribuido por su portavoz, condenó igualmente el ataque en el mismo día contra una escuela de la Agencia de la ONU para los refugiados palestinos (Unrwa) del campamento de Al Maghazi en Gaza, en la que fallecieron seis personas.

Jordania cancela la cumbre con Biden tras el bombardeo contra hospital en Gaza

Recordó que también los edificios de la ONU están "explícitamente protegidos" por la ley humanitaria internacional, y tampoco en el comunicado mencionó a Israel, aunque sobre el ataque a la escuela no caben dudas sobre su autoría.

Distintas agencias de la ONU o altos directivos han condenado a lo largo de la tarde el ataque contra el hospital, convertido ya en el hecho de guerra más graves del conflicto actual entre Israel y el grupo islamista Hamás que gobierna la Franja de Gaza.

Israel ha negado ser el autor del bombardeo sobre el hospital, aunque en las últimas horas sus portavoces han ido cambiando de versión sobre la autoría.

En cualquier caso, este ataque ha tenido ya sus consecuencias en la calle, y en las horas nocturnas se han sucedido las manifestaciones antiisraelíes en varias ciudades árabes, que en ocasiones han derivado en ataques contra una embajada israelí (en Amán) o contra un complejo de la ONU (en Beirut).

Además, Jordania ha cancelado en protesta la cumbre que mañana había programado en Amán con los jefes de Estado de EEUU, Egipto y la Autoridad Palestina, y que tenía como fin buscar una salida humanitaria al drama que viven los dos millones de gazatíes desde hace cuatro días.

