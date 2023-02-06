  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023

Chile confirma 2 nuevas muertes tras fuertes incendios y suma 26 fallecidos

El Gobierno chileno informó este lunes de la muerte de dos personas más en los virulentos incendios que ya han destruido cerca de 300.000 hectáreas y más de un millar de viviendas en el centro y sur del país desde hace días, lo que aumenta a 26 el balance total de fallecidos.
  • Chile confirma 2 nuevas muertes tras fuertes incendios y suma 26 fallecidos

Los fuegos afectan a cinco regiones del centro y sur, pero las más golpeadas son Biobío, con 18 víctimas mortales, La Araucanía (7) y el Ñuble (1), zonas de intensa actividad agrícola y forestal ubicadas 400, 500 y 700 kilómetros al sur de la capital, respectivamente.

Según los últimos datos del Servicio Nacional de Prevención y respuesta ante Desastres (Senapred), además de los fallecidos, los servicios sanitarios han atendido hasta ahora a más de 1.260 personas, y los damnificados superan los 3.200.

El fuego, que mantiene 280 focos activos, también causó grandes pérdidas materiales, con al menos 1.159 viviendas destruidas, además del extenso terreno agrícola calcinado.

En el terreno trabajan 65 aeronaves en la extinción de los fuegos, con casi 4.000 brigadistas, entre bomberos y policías.

La ayuda internacional que pidió el Ejecutivo chileno días atrás ha empezado a llegar en las últimas horas. Un contingente de de 50 brigadistas de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) del Ejército español aterrizó en Santiago en la madrugada de este lunes y 150 brigadistas mexicanos lo hicieron este lunes en la ciudad sureña de Concepción.

También arribó este lunes en la ciudad chilena de Antofagasta (norte) el avión estadounidense antiincendios "Ten Tanker", que tiene una capacidad de 36.000 litros de agua y llegará hacia las 13.00 horas a la región del Biobío, epicentro de los fuegos, aunque estará operativo para todas las zonas afectadas.

Los incendios de los últimos días superan en víctimas mortales a la catastrófica temporada estival de 2017, cuando los fuegos calcinaron más de 500.000 hectáreas, sobre todo en el centro y sur del país, y dejaron una decena de fallecidos.

Las autoridades chilenas informaron de la detención de 10 personas por su supuesta implicación en los incendios, que se enfrentan a entre 5 y 20 años de cárcel.

