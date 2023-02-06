  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:44 PM

¿OVNI o espionaje? Así funciona el globo chino que sobrevoló Cartagena

Un extraño objeto surcó los cielos de América dejando mucha incertidumbre. ¿Cuál es el valor agregado de estos globos que se supone que aún siguen volando?
Mientras en el mundo hay mucha polémica luego que un globo chino invadiera el espacio aéreo de Estados Unidos y este lo calificara como “espía”, tras definirlo en un comienzo como un objeto volador no identificado (OVNI), en Colombia la Fuerza Aérea (FAC) aseguró que se registró la presencia de un objeto similar en ciudades como Cartagena y Valledupar.

En un comunicado, la FAC indicó que en la mañana del viernes 3 de febrero se “detectó un objeto sobre los 55.000 pies de altura, que ingresó al espacio aéreo colombiano en el sector norte del país”.

El objeto se movilizaba a una velocidad de 25 nudos y la FAC realizó el respectivo seguimiento hasta que abandonó el territorio colombiano.

El anuncio coincidió con el derribo, a través de un misil disparado por un avión de guerra, del otro globo “espía” en suelo estadounidense y con el hecho de que altos mandos militares desde la Casa Blanca informaran que un objeto de las mismas condiciones fue rastreado en Latinoamérica.

La tecnología de estos globos

El Pentágono y autoridades estadounidenses señalaron que serían varios los globos que estarían sobrevolando territorio de América Latina con el fin de realizar “labores de espionaje”, especialmente sobre bases militares.

Estos globos aerostáticos han provocado una crisis diplomática entre Washington y Pekín, lo que desembocó en que Antonie Blinken, secretario de Estado, cancelara la visita al país asiático, que ya estaba agendada para realizarse en los próximos meses.

Incluso, el mismo Joe Biden, presidente de EE. UU. dijo que su gobierno se contactó con encargado de las Relaciones Exteriores de China, Wang Yi, para señalarle que este acto por parte del país asiático fue irresponsable y viola la soberanía estadounidense y el derecho internacional, con el fin de recolectar información de las armas nucleares estadounidenses, que se encuentran en zonas alejadas de los cascos urbanos y rurales.

“Estos globos suelen ser de plástico ultrafino relleno de helio y pueden estirarse en forma de una gigantesca lágrima invertida con una altura similar a la de la Torre Eiffel. Normalmente, están equipados con góndolas (canastas que penden del globo), que pueden transportar herramientas científicas, astronómicas o de predicción meteorológica, además de cámaras diurnas y térmicas, radares o incluso enjambres de drones”, precisó Isabel Rubio de El País.

El valor agregado de estos globos, en pleno auge de la inteligencia artificial y drones estratosféricos, es que pueden pasar desapercibidos y la información que recaban es muy confiable y precisa. Estos globos suelen operar a una altura de 24.000 a 27.000 metros, muy por encima de donde vuela el tráfico aéreo comercial. Pueden ir equipados con cámaras y otros desarrollos tecnológicos y podrían permanecer sobre un objetivo durante más tiempo que otro aparato de espionaje.

Los satélites ofrecen mayor precisión para espiar, pero son difíciles de recuperar y más caros de lanzar, cientos de millones de dólares, obligando al uso de lanzadores espaciales desde bases que entre las potencias se vigilan una a la otra. Los globos tienen un costo cuarenta veces menor.

Indica El Espectador que estos globos también pueden escanear más territorio desde una altitud más baja y pasar más tiempo sobre un área determinada, porque se mueven más lentamente que los satélites. “Craig Singleton, experto en China de la Fundación para la Defensa de las Democracias, dijo a la agencia de noticias Reuters que Estados Unidos y la Unión Soviética habían utilizado ampliamente esos globos durante la Guerra Fría y eran un método de recopilación de inteligencia de bajo costo. Ahora están volviendo a la escena”, informó el medio.

