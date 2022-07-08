  1. Vanguardia
Cronología de los atentados con fines políticos en Japón

El ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe falleció este viernes tras ser alcanzado por disparos en un atentado perpetrado durante un acto electoral en Nara (oeste de Japón).
Su presunto atacante, Tetsuya Yamagami, de 41 años, es un exmiembro de las Fuerzas Marítimas de Autodefensa (Ejército nipón), y dijo estar "insatisfecho con el exmandatario" por lo que "se dirigió a matarlo", según dijeron fuentes policiales a los medios locales.

Aunque en Japón no son frecuentes los ataques a políticos ni atentados terroristas, existen precedentes en su historia reciente de hechos similares:

-Octubre de 1960: El presidente del Partido Socialista japonés, Inejiro Asanuma, murió apuñalado por un joven de 17 años ultranacionalista de derechas durante un debate político televisado.

-Enero de 1990: El alcalde de Nagasaki, Motojima Hajime, fue tiroteado y herido de gravedad por miembros de un grupo de derechas.

-Octubre de 1990: El ex ministro de Trabajo, Hyosuke Niwa, fue asesinado a puñaladas por un hombre que pertenecía a las Fuerzas de Autodefensa de Tierra.

-Marzo de 1992: El vicepresidente del Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD), Makoto Kanemaru, fue tiroteado con un arma de fuego por un grupo de derechas, aunque no resultó herido.

-Marzo de 1995: Varios discípulos de la secta Verdad Suprema colocaron bolsas de plástico con gas sarín en estado líquido en varias líneas del metro de Tokio y las perforaron con un paraguas, lo que causó 6.300 personas intoxicadas, 13 muertos y decenas en estado casi vegetativo. El ataque se dirigió contra los trenes que pasaban por Kasumigaseki y Nagatacho, donde tiene su sede la Dieta (Parlamento japonés) en Tokio. Un mes después, una de las principales figuras de la secta, Hideo Murai, fue apuñalado hasta la muerte por un miembro del crimen organizado ante las cámaras de televisión.

-Octubre de 1996: El alcalde de Mitake, en la prefectura de Gifu (centro), Yoshiro Yanagawa, fue herido de gravedad en un atentado en su domicilio.

-Octubre de 2002: Un miembro del Partido Democrático (PD), Koki Ishii, fue apuñalado frente a su casa y perdió la vida a manos de un hombre perteneciente a una banda, que alegó motivos personales.

-Agosto de 2006: El exsecretario general del PLD, Koichi Kato, vio como una de sus casas y oficina fueron quemadas en el 61 aniversario de la rendición de Japón en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. El suceso se produjo a manos de una persona supuestamente afiliada a un grupo de extrema derecha.

-Abril de 2007: El alcalde de Nagasaki, Iccho Itoh, recibió dos disparos por la espalda frente a su oficina de campaña y llevado al hospital, donde perdió la vida horas después.

-Abril de 2015: Arrestan a un hombre por enviar un dron con material radioactivo al tejado de la residencia de Shinzo Abe en Tokio, entonces primer ministro, en protesta por la reactivación de las centrales nucleares en Japón.

