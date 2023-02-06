  1. Vanguardia
¿Dónde queda Turquía y Siria, epicentro de los fuertes terremotos del lunes?

Turquía y Siria, dos países del continente asiático, fueron testigos lunes de un fuerte terremoto que ya deja más de 2.700 víctimas fatales.
Un fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,8 sorprendió al sureste de Turquía y el norte de Siria en la madrugada de este lunes, según lo confirmó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).

Nueve horas después de este potente movimiento, un segundo temblor de 7,5 atemorizó el centro del país turco, territorio situado en una de las zonas sísmicas más activas del mundo.

Este fenómeno natural deja un panorama desolador. Hasta el momento, las autoridades confirman más de 2.700 muertos y 14.000 heridos, así como 3.700 edificios totalmente destruidos, zonas en donde continúa la búsqueda de sobrevivientes, en medio de bajas temperaturas que se presentan en el país.

Territorios fronterizos

Geográficamente Turquía se encuentra ubicada entre el sureste de Europa y suroeste de Asia. Limita con el mar Egeo y el Mediterráneo.

Este país, epicentro del fuerte terremoto, cuenta con fronteras territoriales como Armenia, Azerbaiyán, Bulgaria, Georgia, Grecia, Irán, Irak, y Siria, esté último afectado directamente por el fuerte movimiento de tierras.

Por su parte, Siria, país que cuenta con una población de 17.5 millones de habitantes, comparte frontera con el territorio turco por el norte; con Israel y Jordania por el sur; y en el oeste limita con Líbano y el mar Mediterráneo.

La zona afectada se divide entre el territorio controlado por el Gobierno de Bachar al Asad y el último enclave del país controlado por la oposición, que está rodeado por fuerzas gubernamentales respaldadas por Rusia.

En la zona controlada por el régimen, las recientes cifras señalan 570 muertos y 1.403 heridos, según la agencia SANA.

En la provincia noroccidental de Idlib, el último bastión opositor, y en otras partes de la vecina Alepo fuera del control de Damasco, se han contabilizado al menos 480 víctimas mortales y unos 1.500 heridos, según el grupo de rescatistas Cascos Blancos.

