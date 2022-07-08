El asesinato del exlíder nipón Abe en un acto electoral conmociona a Japón

Tokyo (Japan).- (FILE) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2013 (reissued 08 July 2022). According to Japan's national broadcaster, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, outside a railway station in Nara, western Japan. He was 67. Abe had served as Japan's prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the country. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA *** Local Caption *** 56302705 ( )