El detenido por el atentado a Abe es un exmiembro de las tropas niponas

La Policía japonesa ha identificado hoy a Yamagami Tetsuya, un hombre desempleado de 41 años y exmiembro de las Fuerzas Marítimas de Autodefensa (Ejército nipón), como el presunto agresor que disparó al ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe, quien murió este viernes.
  • Nara (Japan), 07/07/2022.- Security police tackle a suspect who is believed to have shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan, 08 July 2022. The suspect identified as Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested and taken into custody. According to Japan's national broadcaster, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, outside Yamato-Saidaiji railway station in Nara, western Japan. (Japón) EFE/EPA/The Asahi Shimbun - JAPAN OUT - EDITORIAL USE ONLY FOR ONE MONTH until 08 August 2022 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Tetsuya, procedente de la ciudad de Nara, en el oeste de Japón, fue arrestado por intento de asesinato mientras sostenía un arma con la que habría disparado en dos ocasiones al exmandatario nipón.

Según fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa japonés, el supuesto agresor trabajó en la rama naval de las Fuerzas de Autodefensa, encargadas de la defensa del archipiélago, durante tres años hasta 2005.

El exmandatario nipón recibió este viernes disparos de escopeta por la espalda mientras ofrecía un discurso de campaña en la calle cerca de una estación de tren en la ciudad de Nara, según informó la policía local, que detuvo a Tetsuya como supuesto autor del ataque.

El líder conservador se encontraba hoy en un acto de campaña para las elecciones parciales a la Cámara Alta de la Dieta (Parlamento de Japón) que se celebran este domingo, en las que el Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD) de Abe y del actual primer ministro, Fumio Kishida, espera revalidar su amplia mayoría.

Tokyo (Japan), 08/07/2022.- People take newspapers reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot, in central Tokyo, Japan, 08 July 2022. Abe was shot outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, when he was speaking during an Upper House election campaign to support a his party's candidate, on 08 July 2022. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA( KIMIMASA MAYAMA / EFE)
Tokyo (Japan).- (FILE) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2019 (reissued 08 July 2022). According to Japan's national broadcaster, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, outside a railway station in Nara, western Japan. He was 67. Abe had served as Japan's prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the country. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA *** Local Caption *** 55460083( KIMIMASA MAYAMA / EFE)
Los mítines electorales suelen celebrarse en Japón en plena calle y con escasas medidas de seguridad, debido al bajo índice de criminalidad y de ataques con armas de fuego propios del país asiático.

