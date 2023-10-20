  1. Vanguardia
El Parlamento de Panamá aprueba un polémico contrato minero con una subsidiaria canadiense

El Parlamento de Panamá aprobó este viernes el contrato ley entre el Estado y Minera Panamá, una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals.
  • Manifestantes protestan tras la aprobación del contrato ley entre el Estado y una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals, hoy, en Ciudad de Panamá (Panamá). El Parlamento de Panamá aprobó este viernes el contrato ley entre el Estado y una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals para la explotación de la mina de cobre a cielo abierto más grande de Centroamérica, en medio de protestas de sectores ambientalistas, civiles y sindicales que rechazan la actividad minera y cuestionan la legalidad del acuerdo. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco
    Manifestantes protestan tras la aprobación del contrato ley entre el Estado y una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals, hoy, en Ciudad de Panamá (Panamá). El Parlamento de Panamá aprobó este viernes el contrato ley entre el Estado y una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals para la explotación de la mina de cobre a cielo abierto más grande de Centroamérica, en medio de protestas de sectores ambientalistas, civiles y sindicales que rechazan la actividad minera y cuestionan la legalidad del acuerdo. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco
    (Bienvenido Velasco / EFE)

El Parlamento de Panamá aprobó este viernes el contrato ley entre el Estado y Minera Panamá, una subsidiaria de la canadiense First Quantum Minerals (FQM), para la explotación de la mina de cobre a cielo abierto más grande de Centroamérica, en medio de protestas en rechazo a la actividad minera.

La Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento), de 71 escaños, la mayoría oficialista, aprobó en tercer y último debate este criticado contrato ley con 44 votos a favor, 5 en contra y 2 abstenciones entre los diputados presentes en una atípica sesión parlamentaria, que no suele convocarse los viernes.

En su discurso antes de la votación, la diputada Zulay Rodríguez, crítica con su propia formación, el gobernante Partido Revolucionario Democrático (PRD), expuso lo contradictorio de este acuerdo.

La diputada criticó que un partido como el PRD, fundado por el general Omar Torrijos que acordó con Estados Unidos la devolución de la soberanía del Canal a Panamá, ahora "está vendiendo la nación panameña" con este contrato minero.

También el legislador independiente Juan Diego Vázques, una de las voces más críticas del pacto minero, señaló que "este contrato no es conveniente (para el país) por cómo se dio, ni cómo se enmarcó el debate".

Tras ser aprobado en tercer debate, el contrato ley tendrá que ser sancionado ahora por el presidente de Panamá, Laurentino Cortizo, cuyo Gobierno negoció durante más de un año con la empresa Minera Panamá, después de que el anterior acuerdo fuera declarado inconstitucional por la Corte Suprema de Justicia en 2017.

El nuevo contrato establece un ingreso mínimo anual de 375 millones de dólares al fisco, el pago de impuestos antes exentos, y amplios poderes de supervisión estatal a la operación de la mina, que exporta desde 2019.

La discusión del contrato minero regresó esta semana al Parlamento después de que el Ejecutivo hiciera algunos cambios sugeridos por los diputados, que han sido tachados como "maquillaje" por los ambientalistas y los sindicatos, que denuncian que el documento adolece de los mismos vicios por los que el anterior fue declarado inconstitucional.

Entre los cambios aplicados al contrato ley está la eliminación de "las cláusulas de expropiación" de tierras y la condición que "permitía a Minera Panamá solicitar restricciones al espacio aéreo" a la vez que se incluyó un apartado que "reafirma que nada en el contrato restringe ni limita la soberanía de Panamá sobre su territorio".

También se suprimió la disposición que contemplaba que el Estado otorgaría una concesión de exploración de oro, plata y molibdeno.

La protesta, de la calle a los tribunales

Algunos sectores de la Ciudad de Panamá y sus alrededores amanecieron este viernes con cierres de vías por parte de los sindicatos en rechazo a ese polémico contrato minero, generando grandes atascos.

Tras la aprobación del contrato, decenas de sindicatos, ambientalistas, estudiantes y sociedad civil protestaron frente a los predios del Parlamento, epicentro de las manifestaciones antimineras, con un leve enfrentamiento policial.

"Aquí no hay un contrato minero sino un contrato que vende la patria. Los patriotas vamos a defender Panamá, el pueblo va a defender su soberanía y autodeterminación y los vende patria, esos 45 que votaron a favor (...) tendrán que enfrentar a este pueblo", dijo a EFE el líder del poderoso sindicato Suntracs, Saúl Méndez.

Los sindicatos alegaron que continuarán protestando en los próximos días y "demandarán" ese contrato por "inconstitucional".

"Vamos a combinar todas las formas de lucha. Vamos a demandar este contrato vende patria e inconstitucional", adelantó Méndez.

Por su parte, el líder de la Asociación de Profesores De Panamá (Asoprof), Diógenes Sánchez, señaló que "los docentes desde el lunes nos vamos a concentrar desde todos los bastiones de lucha para tomar acciones de fuerza y evitar que este proyecto (de) ley sea sancionado".

La escalada de protestas vivió su punto álgido el jueves, cuando los choques con las fuerzas de seguridad dejaron varios heridos.

